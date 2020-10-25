FWM Arenacross – Round 4 Pro Results and Points
Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships
Chilliwack Heritage Park
Chilliwack, BC
Sunday, October 25, 2020
PRO AM LIGHTS
- 77 Casey Keast HQV
- 170 Julien Benek YAM
- 234 Zach Ufimzef KTM
- 482 Teren Gerber HQV
- 133 Tyler Yates KTM
- 12 Luke Svensson YAM
- 30 Devyn Smith KAW
- 52 Blake Osatchuk YAM
- 819 Dawson Gravelle YAM
- 177 Josh Nay KAW
- 381 Jake Piccolo KTM
|
|
|1st – CASEY KEAST
#77 – KELOWNA, BC
|2nd
|1st
|3rd
|1st
|92
|2nd – JULIEN BENEK
#170 – MISSION, BC
|1st
|2nd
|2nd
|2nd
|91 (-1)
|3rd – TEREN GERBER
#482 – CALGARY, AB
|3rd
|3rd
|4th
|4th
|76 (-16)
|4th – DEVYN SMITH
#30 – MISSION, BC
|8th
|8th
|6th
|7th
|55 (-37)
|5th – LUKE SVENSSON
#12 – LANGLEY, BC
|9th
|9th
|9th
|6th
|51 (-41)
|6th – DAWSON GRAVELLE
#819 – MISSION, BC
|11th
|
|7th
|9th
|36 (-56)
|6th – PARKER EALES
#36 – MAPLE RIDGE, BC
|4th
|4th
|
|
|36 (-56)
|8th – JACOB PICCOLO
#381 – ABBOTSFORD, BC
|DNS
|
|1st
|11th
|35 (-57)
|9th – ZACH UFIMZEFF
#234 – LAKE COUNTRY, BC
|
|
|8th
|3rd
|33 (-59)
|10th – CODIE ROUSE
#700 – WEYBURN, SK
|7th
|7th
|
|
|28 (-64)
|11th – LAYNE NUYENS
#187 – LAKE COUNTRY, BC
PRO OPEN
- 381 Jake Piccolo KTM
- 170 Julien Benek YAM
- 77 Casey Keast HQV
- 10 Keylan Meston HQV
- 2 Brock Hoyer YAM
- 482 Teren Gerber HQV
- 52 Blake Osatchuk YAM
- DNF 177 Josh Nay KAW
Next Round: Saturday, November 7