FWM Arenacross – Round 4 Pro Results and Points

Future West Moto Canadian Arenacross Championships

Chilliwack Heritage Park

Chilliwack, BC

Sunday, October 25, 2020

PRO AM LIGHTS

  1. 77 Casey Keast HQV
  2. 170 Julien Benek YAM
  3. 234 Zach Ufimzef KTM
  4. 482 Teren Gerber HQV
  5. 133 Tyler Yates KTM
  6. 12 Luke Svensson YAM
  7. 30 Devyn Smith KAW
  8. 52 Blake Osatchuk YAM
  9. 819 Dawson Gravelle YAM
  10. 177 Josh Nay KAW
  11. 381 Jake Piccolo KTM
Pro Am Lights Points
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 10/17/2020
Finish		 10/18/2020
Finish		 10/24/2020
Finish		 10/25/2020
Finish		 Total Points
1st – CASEY KEAST
#77 – KELOWNA, BC		 2nd 1st 3rd 1st 92
2nd – JULIEN BENEK
#170 – MISSION, BC		 1st 2nd 2nd 2nd 91 (-1)
3rd – TEREN GERBER
#482 – CALGARY, AB		 3rd 3rd 4th 4th 76 (-16)
4th – DEVYN SMITH
#30 – MISSION, BC		 8th 8th 6th 7th 55 (-37)
5th – LUKE SVENSSON
#12 – LANGLEY, BC		 9th 9th 9th 6th 51 (-41)
6th – DAWSON GRAVELLE
#819 – MISSION, BC		 11th   7th 9th 36 (-56)
6th – PARKER EALES
#36 – MAPLE RIDGE, BC		 4th 4th     36 (-56)
8th – JACOB PICCOLO
#381 – ABBOTSFORD, BC		 DNS   1st 11th 35 (-57)
9th – ZACH UFIMZEFF
#234 – LAKE COUNTRY, BC		     8th 3rd 33 (-59)
10th – CODIE ROUSE
#700 – WEYBURN, SK		 7th 7th     28 (-64)
11th – LAYNE NUYENS
#187 – LAKE COUNTRY, BC

PRO OPEN

  1. 381 Jake Piccolo KTM
  2. 170 Julien Benek YAM
  3. 77 Casey Keast HQV
  4. 10 Keylan Meston HQV
  5. 2 Brock Hoyer YAM
  6. 482 Teren Gerber HQV
  7. 52 Blake Osatchuk YAM
  8. DNF 177 Josh Nay KAW
Pro Open Points
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 10/17/2020
Finish		 10/18/2020
Finish		 10/24/2020
Finish		 10/25/2020
Finish		 Total Points
1st – CASEY KEAST
#77 – KELOWNA, BC		 1st 2nd 2nd 3rd 89
2nd – KEYLAN MESTON
#10 – CALGARY, AB		 3rd 1st 1st 4th 88 (-1)
3rd – BROCK HOYER
#2 – WILLIAMS LAKE, BC		 2nd 3rd 3rd 5th 78 (-11)
4th – JULIEN BENEK
#170 – MISSION, BC		 5th 4th 4th 2nd 74 (-15)
5th – TEREN GERBER
#482 – CALGARY, AB		 6th 5th 6th 6th 61 (-28)
6th – JACOB PICCOLO
#381 – ABBOTSFORD, BC		 DNS   5th 1st 41 (-48)
7th – DYLAN DELAPLACE
#291 – LANGLEY, BC		 DNF 6th 7th   29 (-60)
8th – CODIE ROUSE
#700 – WEYBURN, SK		 8th 8th     26 (-63)
9th – PARKER EALES
#36 – MAPLE RIDGE, BC		 4th DNF     18 (-71)

Next Round: Saturday, November 7