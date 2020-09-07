FXR® CELEBRATES 25th ANNIVERSARY WITH THE LAUNCH OF 2021 MOTO COLLECTION

Sept 1st 2020 – Tested and raced by FXR’s professional athletes, the Podium collection is built for racers of all abilities and skill levels that aspire to get up on the box.

The journey to the podium requires dedication and commitment to training and riding, FXR’s Podium gear is engineered to improve the way you feel on the bike and stand up to hours of abuse.

Step up to the Podium, with the right combination of performance, protection, and durability that gives riders premium-level performance at a mid-level price point.

Podium Jersey

FXR’s Podium jersey incorporates Omni-Stretch technology in the side body inserts to improve mobility while improving ventilation.

Hybrid vented material is utilized in a performance fit pattern that allows the jersey to flex and move without restriction.

Podium Pant

FXR’s Podium Pant is engineered for durability with full-grain leather insteps and durable 600D materials, combined with Omni-Stretch thigh panels that flex and move with the rider.

For 2021, FXR has refined and improved the Podium Pant chassis to enhance the fit, feel, and contact with the bike without restricting mobility.

Hook & Loop front and hip adjusters secure the waist closure and provide a positive feeling under hard acceleration or seat bouncing scenarios.