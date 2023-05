Interview | #20 Jeremy McKie at 2023 WLTN Kawasaki Seven Photo Shoot

#20 Jeremy McKie | Bigwave photo

Interview | #20 Jeremy McKie at 2023 WLTN Kawasaki Seven Photo Shoot

By Billy Rainford

WLTN Kawasaki Seven rider #20 Jeremy McKie from Beloeil, QC talks about moving to the 450 class for the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series at their official photo day at Walton Raceway.

Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Podcast:

Find this podcast and all our others wherever you get your podcasts.