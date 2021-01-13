Introducing The SCOTT Prospect Pro Circuit 30 Years Goggle!

SCOTT Sports is excited to announce the launch of our latest goggle – the Pro Circuit 30 Years Prospect

The Prospect Pro Circuit 30 Years Goggle is a celebration of SCOTT’s 30 year partnership with the Pro Circuit race team.



Together since day one, the SCOTT and Pro Circuit partnership began 30 years ago in 1991. Since then we have achieved over 275 victories and 31 championships together.



At SCOTT we are incredibly proud of the relationship we have had with this multi-championship winning race team for an incredible 30 years! Bike manufacturers, riders and other sponsors have come and gone over the years, but SCOTT has been there consistently from the start.

Watch the video below:

Featuring the widest field of vision on the market, NoSweat Face Foam, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and more, the Prospect Pro Circuit 30 Years Goggle is fully guaranteed to defend your vision in all conditions.

The design of this limited-edition goggle comes with inspiration straight from the early days of Pro Circuit, featuring a classic heritage yellow and blue colorway along with a retro SCOTT logo on the strap.

The Prospect Pro Circuit 30 Years Goggle also comes with a custom-designed matching goggle pouch.