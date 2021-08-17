Jess Pettis Toughs Out 2nd in the 450 MX Championship

By Billy Rainford

#15 Jess Pettis from Prince George, BC took one of the scariest crashes we’ve ever seen at MX Deschambault back on August 2nd. His list of injuries included cracks to 3 vertebrae and a broken sternum. One would think that was the end of his season with one more round to go at Walton Raceway, but that wasn’t the case.

Jess getting looked at in Deschambault.

Jess left Deschambault and went home to BC to get checked out by his doctor. With a one-weekend break in between Quebec and the final round in Walton, he managed to get himself on the gate this past weekend.

Jess had a slim points lead over Marshal Weltin heading into the final round.

He had a slim points advantage over #2 Marshal Weltin and wanted to do everything he could to hold on to a podium position and the bonus money that comes with it.

He sat out the first free practice to save himself for timed qualifying. He was in obvious pain but headed out for the motos to see what he could do.

Had Jess let Liam O’Farrell by, he would have lost 2nd in the series.

He finished 5-5 for 5th place and had #21 Liam O’Farrell chasing him down in both motos. Marshal finished 3rd on the day and gained points on him.

In the end, Jess tied for 2nd in points (303) with Marshal, but more wins gave him the advantage and 2nd in the 450 championship.

450 Podium: Dylan Wright (342), Jess Pettis (303), Marshal Weltin (303).
450 PRO POINTS
Place – Name
Number – Hometown		 7/2/2021
Finish		 7/4/2021
Finish		 7/10/2021
Finish		 7/11/2021
Finish		 7/18/2021
Finish		 8/1/2021
Finish		 8/2/2021
Finish		 8/15/2021
Finish		 Total Points
1st – DYLAN WRIGHT
#1 – , 		 1st 3rd 2nd 1st 2nd 4th 1st 1st 342
2nd – JESS PETTIS
#15 – , 		 2nd 1st 3rd 2nd 1st 1st   5th 303 (-39)
2nd – MARSHAL WELTIN
#2 – , 		 3rd 4th 1st 3rd 3rd 3rd 2nd 3rd 303 (-39)
4th – COLE THOMPSON
#16 – BRIGDEN, 		 4th 2nd 4th 5th 4th 6th 4th 2nd 282 (-60)
5th – TYLER MEDAGLIA
#5 – MARYHILL, 		 7th 5th 6th 6th 14th 2nd 3rd 4th 236 (-106)
6th – LIAM O’FARRELL
#21 – BRANT, 		 9th 9th 8th 8th 7th 7th 10th 6th 192 (-150)
7th – SHAWN MAFFENBEIER
#3 – , 		 5th 7th 5th 4th 5th 5th     189 (-153)
8th – PARKER EALES
#31 – MAPLE RIDGE, 		 11th 10th 10th 11th 9th 8th 5th 7th 174 (-168)
9th – TIM TREMBLAY
#777 – , 		 6th 6th 9th 7th 6th 12th     157 (-185)
10th – KEYLAN MESTON
#10 – CALGARY, 		 8th 8th 7th 10th 8th       130 (-212)
This performance will go down as one of the guttiest in Canadian motocross history.