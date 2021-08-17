Jess Pettis Toughs Out 2nd in the 450 MX Championship

By Billy Rainford

#15 Jess Pettis from Prince George, BC took one of the scariest crashes we’ve ever seen at MX Deschambault back on August 2nd. His list of injuries included cracks to 3 vertebrae and a broken sternum. One would think that was the end of his season with one more round to go at Walton Raceway, but that wasn’t the case.

Jess getting looked at in Deschambault.

Jess left Deschambault and went home to BC to get checked out by his doctor. With a one-weekend break in between Quebec and the final round in Walton, he managed to get himself on the gate this past weekend.

Jess had a slim points lead over Marshal Weltin heading into the final round.

He had a slim points advantage over #2 Marshal Weltin and wanted to do everything he could to hold on to a podium position and the bonus money that comes with it.

He sat out the first free practice to save himself for timed qualifying. He was in obvious pain but headed out for the motos to see what he could do.

Had Jess let Liam O’Farrell by, he would have lost 2nd in the series.

He finished 5-5 for 5th place and had #21 Liam O’Farrell chasing him down in both motos. Marshal finished 3rd on the day and gained points on him.

In the end, Jess tied for 2nd in points (303) with Marshal, but more wins gave him the advantage and 2nd in the 450 championship.

450 Podium: Dylan Wright (342), Jess Pettis (303), Marshal Weltin (303).