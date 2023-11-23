Josiah Natzke to Red Bull KTM Canada for 2024

New Zealand rider Josiah Natzke has joined Red Bull KTM Canada for 2024. Josiah will be racing the Canadian Triple Crown Series Pro Motocross season alongside new teammates Jess Pettis and Kaven Benoit.

“Adding Josiah to our program for 2024 will bring a lot of excitement. He’s coming in with something to prove. I’m really looking forward to seeing him competing again on KTM.”

–Mathieu Deroy, Team Manager

“Racing for KTM, with their program and the support they can offer is something I know can take me to the next level with my racing. I’m fired up for a new challenge and can’t wait to shake things up!”

-Josiah Natzke