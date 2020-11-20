Manluk Racing Owner Frank Luebke Talks about Joining Rock River Merge Racing

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

We speak with Manluk Racing owner Frank Luebke after the announcement that his team is joining forces with Rock River and Merge Racing for the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross and Lucas Oil Pro Motocross seasons.

The team will also continue it’s efforts north of the border in Canada, too.

