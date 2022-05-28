Podcast | Tyler Medaglia Tells Us What Happened at Fox Raceway in Pala

By Billy Rainford

We talk with #515 Tyler Medaglia after he was t-boned in the first moto at round 1 of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.

He decided to sit out moto 2 to make sure he’s ready for round 1 of the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC next weekend.

