Podcast | Tyler Medaglia Tells Us What Happened at Fox Raceway in Pala
By Billy Rainford
We talk with #515 Tyler Medaglia after he was t-boned in the first moto at round 1 of the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.
He decided to sit out moto 2 to make sure he’s ready for round 1 of the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at Whispering Pines in Kamloops, BC next weekend.
