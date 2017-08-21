Monday Morning Coffee

By Billy Rainford

Monday Morning with Bigwave

Sometimes you just need a couple days off…

It’s always with mixed emotions that we hit the end of the Rockstar Energy MX Nationals. These are long summers with thousands of miles of traveling and too much time spent away from home. Of course, being on the road and covering this sport is pretty much all I think about, but sometimes you just need a couple days off.

Emily and I had planned to head to Budds Creek MX, just south of Washington, DC, Friday morning. In fact, we had our bags packed and sitting by the front door Thursday night. I always say that whenever and wherever Canadians are racing, I want to be there. However, this time we just needed to stay home and recharge the batteries.

As we climbed into bed that night, I tossed and turned at the thought of hopping into the #DMXVan yet again and pounding out the 11-hour drive from London, Ontario, to Budds Creek. I sat up and said, “I think I’m calling this one off.

2017 Canadian MX2 #2 Dylan Wright was to race this one and this is not something I like to miss. As the years go by, I always like to be able to go to my archives and snag photos from important events like these. However, after this long summer, I finally had to do what most other people do…pay someone else to take and send photos, but it’s just not the same.

Canadian MX2 #2 Dylan Wright made the trip south to Budds Creek this past weekend | DMX Photo

I’m a fan of this sport. Motocross Media is basically all made up of fans of this sport. I want to be at the events where important things happen. People always offer to shoot photos for DMX and I always ask, “That’s great, but can you write?” Unfortunately, the answer is almost always, “No, I just like taking photos.”

Now, that’s great and all, we need more quality photos, but if someone isn’t able to also write about what they saw, it’s not much use to us. If I can’t be there, I don’t want to just talk about what I see when I watch the coverage on TV or the highlights online. No, I want the behind-the-scenes stuff. The stuff that puts a personal mark on the events, not just what everyone sees with their own eyes. It’s just different to me.

So, we’ll have some great photos of Dylan Wright getting a very solid 13th overall at the second last round of 2017 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, but I’m still kicking myself for not being there to capture the ‘around the pits’ stuff and the emotion that goes along with it.

Yes, I will love the perfectly-focused corner and jump shots, but it won’t change the fact that I wasn’t there personally to see it. And I hate that.

Dylan went to Budds to learn and it looks like that’s exactly what he did. Great job! | DMX photo

I guess I’m like that high school kid who feels like he or she is really missing out on something special if they don’t go to so and so’s party or something like that. Except, all you would miss back then was the same people acting like idiots and probably throwing up. Here, I may miss a very special moment in time when a Canadian does something exceptional and memorable.

I remember Toby Knowles saying this to me quite a few years ago that, as DMX grows, I wouldn’t always be able to the guy at all the races taking the photos and walking around talking to the riders and their families. I remember I told him, “But that’s the part of all this that I love!” He may be right one day, but not yet! I’m still going to attend as many races and events as I can to capture moments and memories…just not last weekend.

I want to be there to take the photos of our racers taking their helmets off back at the pits after a tough race at an event they’ve never done before. That’s not something a busy photographer will have time to do when they have so many other commitments on race days like they all do. That’s the stuff I remember and want to capture for the moto archives.

Dylan went 13-13 for 13th and now sits 29th in points | DMX photo

OK, so Dylan headed south to race Budds Creek and I wasn’t there. I have to move on. He did very well and took home a 13th place with 13-13 motos. Nice. Congratulations to Dylan for going for it, and to Derek Schuster and Colton Facciotti for going with him to support his efforts. It sounds like he’s also going to head to the final round at Ironman MX in Crawfordsville, IN this weekend and then maybe even the USGP in Florida September 3rd (or did I make that up?). Where’s the ‘thumbs up’ emoji on this Mac?!

And also, congratulations to Justin Bogle on getting his first-ever 450 win this past weekend.

See, shots like this one of Justin Bogle back at Oak Hill in 2011 are huge reasons why I hate missing races! Congrats on your first 450 overall, Justin. | Bigwave photo

Shelby Turner Wins Endurocross Round 1 | Las Vegas

From: Dirt Rider Magazine’s YouTube channel:

Watch the 2017 AMA Super EnduroCross Championship Series season opener on Saturday, August 19, LIVE from Las Vegas, Nevada. Got other plans? You can catch all the action on demand after the event, as well. Last year, Colton Haaker earned his first EnduroCross title and, after winning the series two years in a row, Cody Webb had to settle for second. With Haaker and Webb back doing battle, plus a group of hungry challengers, all seven rounds are bound to be exciting

Super EnduroCross
Pos Nbr Racer Hometown Brand Lap Laptime Gap
1st #1 HAAKER, Colton Perris, CA Husqvarna 14 00:49.022 –.—
2nd #2 WEBB, Cody Royal Oaks, CA KTM 14 00:50.625 00:12.536
3rd #84 HART, Trystan Invermere, BC Husqvarna 13 00:48.183 00:38.224
4th #7 REDMOND, Kyle Lake Hughes, CA BETA 13 00:47.744 00:00.677
5th #15 GERSTON, Max Scottdale, AZ BETA 13 00:50.333 00:12.587
6th #14 TREMAINE, Ty Gardnerville, NV KTM 13 00:49.829 00:03.043
7th #118 GRAFFUNDER, Cory Redland, CA KTM 13 00:54.185 00:11.581
8th #120 ABBOTT, Cooper Peoria, AZ Yamaha 13 00:51.109 00:10.607
9th #80 SEGURA VERDAGUER, Joan Pau Spain, GasGas 13 00:53.159 00:04.595
10th #696 KEPPLE, Noah Alpine, CA KTM 13 00:51.751 00:05.854
11th #200 RHOTEN, Eric Montrose, CO Yamaha 12 00:52.727 00:12.878
12th #4 AARON, Geoff Temecula, CA GasGas 12 00:52.544 00:01.717
13th #16 CULLINS, Ty Riverside, CA BETA 12 00:55.291 00:23.837
14th #5 WENTZEL, Quinn Canfield, OH Husqvarna 11 01:02.106 00:43.358
15th #926 WILTON, Spenser Calgary, AB Honda 10 01:06.914 00:58.794
Women – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Heat Points Earned
 1st  #1 KTM  SHELBY TURNER
BARONS, AB		  2nd
Heat 8		 25
 2nd  #496 KTM  KACY MARTINEZ
SUNOL, CA		  3rd
Heat 8		 22
 3rd  #713 Husqvarna  TAYLA JONES
MOORESVILLE, NC		  1st
Heat 8		 20
 4th  #68 Honda  TARAH GIEGER
WINTER GARDEN, FL		  5th
Heat 8		 18
 5th  #31 BETA  MORGAN TANKE
RIVERSIDE, CA		  6th
Heat 8		 16
 6th  #598 Husqvarna  RYANN BRADLEY
SANGER, CA		  8th
Heat 8		 14
 7th  #227 Husqvarna  KENDALL REED
PORT ORCHARD, WA		  4th
Heat 8		 15
 DNF  #360 KTM  TATUM HARRIS
SEQUIM, WA		  7th
Heat 8		 13
 DNF  #15 BETA  BIBI CARMOUCHE
  9th
Heat 8		 12

2017 ENDUROCROSS SCHEDULE

  • August 19 – Las Vegas, NV
  • September 23 – Reno, NV
  • September 30 – Denver, CO
  • October 14 – Everett, WA
  • October 28 – Phoenix, AZ
  • November 4 – Boise, ID
  • November 18 – Ontario, CA

Motopark Hucka Bucka Slam

250 Intermediate – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Points Earned
 1st  #46  MARCO GUCCI CANNELLA  – YAM
WATERDOWN, ON		 1st 1st 1st 75
 2nd  #28  SAM GAYNOR  – YAM
ERIN, ON		 2nd 3rd 2nd 64
 3rd  #343  MAX FILIPEK  – KTM
GRIMSBY, 		 3rd 2nd 3rd 62
 4th  #617  COOPER HICKS  – YAM
HAMILTON, ON		 4th 4th 5th 52
 5th  #365  TREVOR HALE  – KAW
ORONO, ON		 5th DNF 4th 34
250 Junior – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Points Earned
 1st  #527  JAKE TRICCO  – YAM
COLLINGWOOD, ON		 1st 1st 1st 75
 2nd  #777  TYLER SCHEWCHYK  – YAM
DUNDAS, ON		 2nd 3rd 4th 60
 3rd  #459  CARTER TREMBLAY  – YAM
CALEDON, ON		 6th 8th 5th 44
 4th  #57  MITCHELL REMPEL  – YAM
ARISS, ON		 11th 7th 2nd 46
 5th  #77  ZACH SULLIVAN  – YAM
EVERETT, ON		 12th 2nd 6th 46
 6th  #68  JACOB WHITING  – KTM
 14th 4th 3rd 45
 7th  #99  HUNTER WILDEY  – YAM
BRANTFORD, ON		 8th 6th 8th 41
 8th  #15  TYLER BRYAN  – KTM
MULMUR, ON		 7th 12th 7th 37
 9th  #105  MASON FIRBY  – YAM
AYLMER, 		 4th 9th 13th 38
 10th  #19  EDWARD CUNNINGHAM  – HSK
GRAND VALLEY, ON		 5th 11th 12th 35
 11th  #94  NIC GILLESPIE  – YAM
AMARANTH, ON		 3rd 5th DNF 36
 12th  #640  JASON ROCKX  – KAW
BROWNSVILLE, ON		 9th 13th 9th 32
 13th  #71  STEVEN FODOR  – KTM
SHEDDEN, ON		 10th 10th 11th 32
 14th  #221  SPENCER OUGH  – YAM
BARRIE, ON		 13th 14th 14th 22
 15th  #24  BRAD MCFARLANE  – KAW
CALEDON, ON		 15th DNF 10th 17
 16th  #925  TYLER MASON  – KTM
WHITBY, ON		 DNF DNF 15th 6
 DNF  #37  JOSHUA LEMIRE  – KTM
TIMMINS, ON		 DNF DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #934  SHELDEN LITWILLER  – YAM
CAMBRIDGE, 		 DNF DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #615  ADRIAN SCHWANDT  – YAM
PORT ELGIN, ON		 DNF DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #787  MITCH SMITH  – KTM
THORNDALE, ON		 DNF DNF DNF 0
 DNF  #294  AUSTIN TREMBLAY  – YAM
CALEDON, ON		 DNF DNF DNF 0
Super Mini – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Points Earned
 1st  #52  LUKE TRICCO  – HON
COLLINGWOOD, ON		 2nd 1st 1st 72
 2nd  #562  JAMIE POWELL  – HSK
 1st 3rd 2nd 67
 3rd  #25  TRISTAN DARES  – KTM
ROCKWOOD, ON		 3rd 5th 4th 54
 4th  #17  JOSH BRYAN  – HSK
MULMUR, ON		 6th 4th 6th 48
 5th  #44  COLBY OLDER  – YAM
THAMESFORD, ON		 8th 9th 5th 41
 6th  #164  WYATT KERR  – KAW
CAMBRIDGE, 		 4th DNF 3rd 38
 7th  #514  SHELBY REMPEL  – YAM
ARISS, ON		 10th 8th 7th 38
 8th  #101  MATTHEW CEMOVIC  – HSK
BRAMPTON, ON		 5th 2nd DNF 38
 9th  #18  LEITH NESS  – KTM
BLACKWATER, ON		 11th 6th 9th 37
 10th  #199  RYAN MAY  – SUZ
ST.CATHARINES, ON		 7th 10th 11th 35
 11th  #813  CAYDEN WISE  – HON
PETROLIA, ON		 12th 7th 10th 34
 12th  #127  JASPER FERREIRA  – KTM
INGERSOLL, 		 13th 11th 13th 26
 13th  #147  HAYDEN JAMESON  – KAW
WOODSTOCK, ON		 9th DNF 8th 25
 14th  #128  JAXON WILKINSON  – HON
PETROLIA, ON		 14th 13th 12th 24
 15th  #904  KADAN MACRAE  – HON
MULMUR, ON		 15th 14th 16th 18
 16th  #11  CARTER BEANGE  – KAW
GODERICH, ON		 DNF 12th 14th 16
 17th  #131  JADON LEHTONEN  – YAM
TINY TOWNSHIP, ON		 16th DNF 15th 11
 18th  #911  BRADLEY THOMPSON  – HON
MULMUR, ON		 DNF DNF 17th 4
Ladies A – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Points Earned
 1st  #25  ESTRELLA CEMOVIC  – YAM
BRAMPTON, ON		 1st 1st 1st 75
 2nd  #156  ERICA SOLMES  – HON
COLLINGWOOD, ON		 2nd 2nd 2nd 66
 3rd  #666  LENEYSA MCPHERSON  – HON
ALVISTON, ON		 4th 5th 3rd 54
 4th  #78  PAYTON BURACK  – YAM
CAMPBELLVILLE, ON		 5th 3rd 4th 54
 5th  #907  BROOKELYN GREIG  – YAM
MONO, ON		 3rd 4th 5th 54

Full results can be found: http://www.tracksideresults.com/motopark/class.asp?e=22&c=all

CMRC GNAC at Whispering Pines

Intermediate MX-2 – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Points Earned
 1st  #81 KTM  JACOB PICCOLO
ABBOTSFORD, BC		 1st 1st 1st 75
 2nd  #170 Yamaha  JOSHUA GEDAK
INNISFAIL, AB		 2nd 2nd 2nd 66
 3rd  #112 Honda  CORY STEEVES
PEACHLAND, BC		 4th 5th 3rd 54
 4th  #737 Yamaha  TEE PERROTT
HIGH RIVER, AB		 8th 4th 4th 49
 5th  #477 Yamaha  JOEY PARKES
NANAIMO, 		 7th 3rd 7th 48
 6th  #146 Yamaha  TYLER GIBBS
MISSION, BC		 6th 6th 6th 45
 7th  #721 Yamaha  SAM DOOLEY
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB		 11th 8th 8th 36
 8th  #192 Kawasaki  ETHAN OUELLETTE
Campbell River, BC		 5th 7th 15th 36
 9th  #538 Suzuki  JAKE JOSE
PRINCE GEORGE, 		 9th 12th 9th 33
 10th  #377 Yamaha  DANIEL ELMORE
TELKWA, BC		 12th 9th 10th 32
 11th  #122 Yamaha  KYLE MASKALL
CHILLIWACK, BC		 15th 15th 5th 28
 12th  #717 Yamaha  LANE STUPNISKI
BARRHEAD, AB		 13th 11th 14th 25
 13th  #794 Yamaha  TANNER MEYLAND
CROFTON, BC		 14th 14th 11th 24
 14th  #781 Honda  BRADY GINTER
ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE, AB		 3rd 18th DNS 23
 15th  #963 KTM  RANSOM WICK
HANLEY, SK		 16th 13th 12th 22
 16th  #108 Kawasaki  MAX DAY
LAKE COUNTRY, BC		 18th 17th 13th 15
 17th  #125 Yamaha  DAMON TSE
WEST KELOWNA, BC		 17th 16th 16th 14
 18th  #505 Yamaha  SETH CHEVRIER
REVELSTOKE, BC		 DNF 10th DNS 11
 19th  #80 KTM  BRYCE CURRIE
VICTORIA, BC		 10th DNS DNS 11
Junior MX-2 – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Points Earned
 1st  #888 KTM  BURG GILIOMEE
COQUITLAM, BC		 1st 2nd 1st 72
 2nd  #170 Yamaha  JULIEN BENEK
MISSION, BC		 3rd 1st 2nd 67
 3rd  #83 Yamaha  BRETT MOFFORD
ROCKY MOUNTAIN HOUSE, AB		 4th 3rd 3rd 58
 4th  #41 Yamaha  MARCUS DEAUSY
WILLIAMS LAKE, BC		 2nd 4th 5th 56
 5th  #317 Yamaha  RJ THOMPSON
ELNORA, AB		 7th 7th 6th 43
 6th  #878 KTM  THANE BRANCO
WETASKIWIN, AB		 6th 6th 11th 40
 7th  #133 KTM  TYLER YATES
DUNCAN, BC		 16th 5th 4th 39
 8th  #626 Yamaha  CARSON MARQUARDT
THORSBY, AB		 9th 11th 9th 34
 9th  #45 Yamaha  KAYNE FISHER
MOOSE JAW, SK		 8th 8th 13th 34
 10th  #41x Honda  CALEB TOMILIN
GRAND FORKS, BC		 13th 9th 8th 33
 11th  #237 Yamaha  RYLAN EVANS
MOOSE JAW, SK		 10th 10th 14th 29
 12th  #777 Yamaha  DYLAN CHERKAS
LLOYDMINSTER, SK		 12th 12th 12th 27
 13th  #13 KTM  MASON BRUCE
RED DEER, AB		 27th 13th 7th 22
 14th  #77 Yamaha  TOMMY LLOYD
DARCY SK, SK		 11th 24th 10th 21
 15th  #815 Husqvarna  DEREK ALLANSON
PENTICTON, BC		 15th 14th 15th 19
 16th  #47 KTM  GARRETT HORSMAN
SHAWNIGAN LAKE, BC		 5th 23rd DNS 16
 17th  #23 Honda  ADAM ATKINSON
DUNCAN, BC		 17th 15th 16th 15
 18th  ##7 Husqvarna  ORIANA FRASER
LADYSMITH, BC		 14th 16th DNF 12
 19th  #196 Kawasaki  BRANDAN MAMER
PENSE, SK		 18th 18th 18th 9
 20th  #102 KTM  KOLTEN PIETERS
LANTZVILLE, BC		 24th 17th 19th 6
 21st  #819 Yamaha  DAWSON GRAVELLE
MISSION, BC		 20th 25th 17th 5
 22nd  #192 Yamaha  COLE UNGER
DUNCAN, BC		 DNF 19th DNS 2
 23rd  #414 Yamaha  ANDREW JACOB
THORSBY, BC		 19th DNS DNS 2
 24th  #88 KTM  TAY ESSELINK
TERRACE, BC		 23rd 21st 20th 1
 25th  #328 Kawasaki  KASSEE MORRISON
QUESNEL, BC		 21st 20th 21st 1
 26th  #158 KTM  DREW MACDONALD
SALMON ARM, BC		 22nd 22nd DNS 0
 27th  #290 Kawasaki  JOSH LEVESQUE
QUESNEL, BC		 DNS 26th DNS 0
 28th  #234 Suzuki  BRETT KEZAMA
HAY LAKES, AB		 26th DNS DNS 0
 DNS  #148 KTM  WYATT YOULAND
DUNCAN, BC		 DNS DNS DNS 0
Ladies – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Points Earned
 1st  #9 Yamaha  KRISTIN TSE
WEST KELOWNA, BC		 1st 1st 2nd 72
 2nd  #7 Husqvarna  ORIANA FRASER
LADYSMITH, BC		 2nd 2nd 1st 69
 3rd  #328 Kawasaki  KASSEE MORRISON
QUESNEL, BC		 3rd 3rd 3rd 60
 4th  #88 KTM  TAY ESSELINK
TERRACE, BC		 4th 4th 4th 54
 5th  #533 Honda  MADISON HEIGHINGTON
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 6th 5th 5th 47
 6th  #241 KTM  LISA MATECHUK
ABBOTSFORD, BC		 7th 6th 6th 44
 7th  #84 KTM  PAYTON BRUVOLD
LANGLEY, BC		 8th 8th 7th 40
 8th  #38 Kawasaki  SHELBY TSE
WEST KELOWNA, BC		 9th 7th 8th 39
 9th  #247 Yamaha  BAILEY MADDICKS
VERNON, BC		 11th 10th 9th 33
 10th  #206 KTM  BROOKLYNN HAUGEN
NANAIMO, BC		 12th 11th 10th 30
 11th  #141 Suzuki  JACEY MCQUEEN
WEST KELOWNA, BC		 5th 12th DNS 25
 12th  #70 Husqvarna  AMANDA STEWART
KALEDEN, BC		 10th 9th DNS 23
 13th  #571 Kawasaki  KATIE FUNK
LUMBY, BC		 DNF 13th 11th 18
 14th  #137 KTM  BRIE DAY
Lake Country, 		 13th DNS DNS 8
Open Pro Am – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Points Earned
 1st  #72 Honda  GRAHAM SCOTT
 1st 1st 1st 75
 2nd  #101 Kawasaki  RYAN LOCKHART
LANGLEY, BC		 2nd 2nd 2nd 66
 3rd  #112 Honda  CORY STEEVES
PEACHLAND, BC		 3rd 3rd 3rd 60
 4th  #477 Yamaha  JOEY PARKES
NANAIMO, 		 6th 5th 4th 49
 5th  #177 Kawasaki  CARSON MCQUEEN
West Kelowna, BC		 4th 6th 5th 49
 6th  #297 Yamaha  GABRIEL ELMORE
TELKWA, BC		 5th 4th 6th 49
 7th  #717 Honda  BRENT SHURY
Battleford, 		 DNF 7th 7th 28
Supermini – Overall Finish Positions  View Laptimes
View Points for this Class Points for this class
Overall Nbr Name Moto 1 Moto 2 Moto 3 Points Earned
 1st  #551 KTM  MITCHELL BRADBURY
COLDSTREAM, BC		 3rd 1st 1st 70
 2nd  #170 Yamaha  JULIEN BENEK
MISSION, BC		 1st 2nd 2nd 69
 3rd  #34 KTM  ZACH UFIMZEFF
LAKE COUNTRY, BC		 2nd 4th 3rd 60
 4th  #991 KTM  BROCK HENRY
KELOWNA, BC		 4th 3rd 4th 56
 5th  #15 KTM  TYSON DUBUC
LANGLEY, BC		 9th 6th 6th 42
 6th  #38 Kawasaki  DEVYN SMITH
MISSION, BC		 8th 11th 5th 39
 7th  #224 Kawasaki  CHASE MARQUARDT
THORSBY, AB		 7th 10th 9th 37
 8th  #226 Kawasaki  STERLING LOFTHOUSE
STRATHMORE, AB		 5th 5th 16th 37
 9th  #30 Suzuki  LT MCDONELL
TAYLOR, BC		 12th 9th 8th 34
 10th  #800 Yamaha  CARSON CRAIG
ELNORA, AB		 10th 8th 11th 34
 11th  #99 Kawasaki  BRENDAN MCKEE
LLOYDMINSTER, SK		 19th 7th 7th 30
 12th  #574 Husqvarna  CHARLES CHARLTON
, BC		 13th 12th 12th 26
 13th  #174 Husqvarna  HUNTER MCFADDEN
PENTICTON, BC		 14th 14th 10th 25
 14th  #701 Honda  CHASE HARBIN
MARSHALL, SK		 15th 15th 14th 19
 15th  #819 Kawasaki  DAWSON GRAVELLE
MISSION, BC		 20th 13th 13th 17
 16th  #781 Yamaha  SETH ROGERS
GRASMERE, BC		 17th 16th 15th 15
 17th  #47 KTM  GARRETT HORSMAN
SHAWNIGAN LAKE, BC		 6th DNF DNS 15
 18th  #327 Kawasaki  ZACK MORRISON
QUESNEL, 		 16th 17th 17th 13
 19th  #181 Kawasaki  ALEX GATT
KALEDON, BC		 11th 18th DNS 13
 20th  #68 Kawasaki  COLE MAY
 18th 19th DNS 5
 21st  #454 Yamaha  JACK HEIGHINGTON
PRINCE GEORGE, BC		 21st 20th DNS 1
 DNF  #117 Kawasaki  EASTON GENEST
DINSMORE, SK		 DQ DNS DNS 0
 DNS  #74 Yamaha  ZANE MELLAFONT
DUNCAN, BC		 DNS DNS DNS 0

Full results can be found: http://live.tracksideresults.com/mcqmx/class.asp?c=all&e=26

MXGP of Sweden

Next Race: MXGP of USA – September 3 WW Ranch, Jacksonville, Florida

2017 ISDE France – Team Canada

Team Canada is now in France getting ready for the 2017 ISDE.

Team Canada

FIM JUNIOR WORLD TROPHY
• Jamie Baskerville, Meaford, Ontario
• Ryder Heacock, Pontypool, Ontario
• Jarred Jonker, Brockville, Ontario
Manager – Derek Rockel

FIM WOMEN’S WORLD TROPHY
• Felicia Robichaud, Cornwall, Ontario
• Shelby Turner, Barons, Alberta
• Madi Watt, St. Paul, Alberta
Manager – Derek Rockel

FIM WORLD CUP FOR CLUB TEAMS

Team Quebec
• Theo Lepley, Pierrefonds, Quebec
• Andrew Sawyer-Tremblay, St-Mathieu de Beloeil, Quebec
• Patrick Tremblay, St-Mathieu de Beloeil, Quebec
Manager – Joel Lepley

Team Club #2 – name will follow
• Nathan Bles, Bayfield, Ontario (Nathan missed the last couple MX Nationals with a concussion but he is ready for the ISDE)
• Philippe Chaine, Chesterville, Quebec
• Tyler Medaglia, Brookfield, Nova Scotia
Manager – Guy Robichaud

FIM ENDURO VINTAGE TROPHY

Team Canada
• Frederick Beaudoin, Mercier, Quebec
• Lucien Caggiano, Ormstown, Quebec
• Thierry Lacombe, Beloeil, Quebec

Individual
• Joel Lepley, Pierrefonds, Quebec

You can follow along with them the following ways:

Team Canada ISDE FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/TeamCanadaIsde/

Team Canada ISDE INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/canadian_isde/

The official website changes each year as the event moves around. Here is this year’s website: https://www.isde-france-2017.com/

Stop…Story Time or Don’t Call It a Comeback

I was talking with someone not too long ago about the Monday Morning Coffee column, and they actually told me they just skip over the results stuff and look for the silly story stuff. As shocked as I was, I was also flattered because it’s the story stuff that keeps me going. I’ve been a story teller since I was a little kid. In fact, my parents still have my ‘story books’ in their storage. I also remember, back in high school, my English teacher was looking through my story book and was upset that I’d ripped a page out and that she wasn’t able to read what I’d torn out. Her name was Mrs. Holt and I can still remember exactly what I’d removed from my book that day.

So, with that in mind, I figured I’d tell my most recent ’embarrassing moment’ story that happened just a few weeks ago here in my home town.

Like a lot of people who eventually stop racing competitive moto, I went to racing bicycles and then to triathlons for a bunch of years. It was great and I managed to make it pretty far in the sport. I was able to compete at the Triathlon World Championships in 1996 and the Hawaii Ironman World Championships in 1996 and 97. No, I didn’t set the world on fire, and even wore a muu muu dress for a portion of the run on the Big Island, but I was there and went for, and that’s what counts, right?

So, after not racing mountain bikes since probably back in the late 1990’s, I happened to be out at our local ski bump here in London and noticed they do weekly Thursday evening races at Boler Mountain. Hmm, I thought, that could be fun.

OK, so I’ve done hundreds of races like this over the years and so it’s kind of old hat, but just when you think that is when the wheels come off and it all goes sideways.

Emily and I were to make the 15-minute drive out to Byron for the event that was set to start at 6:30. The website said you could sign up until 6:15. No problem.

Em had a massage booked for 4:30 that would leave us plenty of time to get out there, so I wasn’t worried. I just went about my pre-race rituals and set everything up: bike was ready, my gear was packed, and the water and snacks were in the cooler at the front door waiting.

I figured we’d be ready to go at around 5:30 or so, leaving some time to get to the track to do a little warm up loop to be loose and ready for action. 5:30 hit and there was no sign of her. Uh oh. Not time to panic…yet. Stay loose.

5:45 hits and I started to sweat. It was one of those hot and sticky Southwestern Ontario days when the temperature sits around 32 degrees C late in the day, the breeze stops, and you struggle to get a full lung’s worth of air. But I wasn’t worried.

OK, at 6:00 I started to have my doubts. I went outside and waited in the driveway for Emily to get home. At 6:07 she pulled in the driveway apologizing for being so late. Do we bother going? Sure, what the heck.

We pull into the parking lot at 6:14, leaving one minute to sign in. We pulled right up to the edge, I hopped out and ran over to register. They didn’t care that I was so late, they took my money.

If you’ve ever done a running or cycling race, or basically any endurance-type race, you know (or have fond out the hard way) that a good warm up is key to a slid race. I know this and was pretty worried that after I’d run back to the van to change and then pedaled over to the mass start, that I was completely unready to do a 4-lap race up and down a mountain bike course. I’ve seen how this goes. Oh well, let’s see what happens…

I decided that since I wasn’t warm, I’d start near the back to allow myself time to ease into the race pace. Off we went…BANG!

Wait for me!!!! | Emily Nicholson photo

After a short flat section, the trail turned toward the hill and up we went in a hairpin-style climb. No, we’re not in the Rockies but a climb is still a climb. Well, I was back with the ‘ham and eggers’ (as we used to call them) and was ‘that guy’ trying to work my way past on the first climb. I’m sure I pissed everyone off as I rubbed the back wheel of the bike ahead of me and then slammed to a stop in a hairpin and had to unclip my left shoe.

I apologized and did that panicked pedal where you’re going uphill while trying to clip your shoe into the pedal. The trail widened a little and I was able to get past this slow group I was trapped behind.

As I made it to the top of the climb, I realized I was now all alone! Where did everyone go?! There were about 60 people in this little race and I didn’t see a single one of them! Down I went, looking for the trail markers to follow. “Follow the black,” were my only instructions.

Hmm, was that black arrows on white or white arrows on the black background? This should be too tough, we’re not out in the wilderness here, just a local hill in the burbs.

As I worked my way around the hill, I came out in a section that hit another trail and almost got hit by a couple riders who yelled, “Found a short cut, did you?!” I asked, “Are you guys the leaders?” “No.” Hmm, where the heck was I?

Obviously, they knew where they were going so I jumped in behind them but let them get ahead because they already accused me of cheating. I wasn’t cheating, I was lost, there’s a difference!

I got to the top of the following climb, and they were gone! Where could they have gone??? Oh well, I kept going and apparently made a few bad choices. My lack of warm up meant that my legs and lungs weren’t doing what they were supposed to. I came around a corner, picked my trail and kept pushing.

Wait a second, this looks familiar, I thought. Crap, I was back on a section I’d just done! How did that happen? I saw a photographer on a trail across a wooded section and asked him where I was to go. He just said, “Follow the black!” I thought I was!

Off I went and got behind some other riders I’d cut across to find. Suddenly, they too were gone. How did I keep losing sight of people? What was going on? I got to another crest and saw some people zip-lining through the trees. I asked them if they’d seen any riders but they were going to fast and didn’t care about my problems.

And then there I was again at the same damn trail I’d been on twice already. I hadn’t even gone past the start/finish area. I was simply finding a way to do loop after loop in the trees without getting anywhere! That was it, I’d had just about enough.

I went a little farther and stopped at a trail marker. Would you believe I was on a trail called ‘Eternal Loop.’ I’m not even kidding! How perfect is that?! It was actually enough to put an awkward smile on my face. I’ve done enough silly things in my day to realize when a future story was unfolding right before my eyes, and this was yet another.

Sometimes it’s not the actual results in the record books that count. Nobody would care if I got 12th overall in the Elite class. Who cares about that? Not even me!

So, I kept going and managed to hit a section that I recognized and pedaled on. OK, good, I was in a new section and felt like I may be on the way out to complete my first of 4 laps. Wrong! In I went again!

I had completely lost interest in this ‘race’ and now just wanted to go home. My first mountain bike race in a very long time wasn’t going well, to say the very least, but I was still smiling.

I saw some more riders and jumped in behind them. We headed a different direction, so I was feeling confident I was on the was home.

Finally, I popped out of the woods and across one of the ski runs and actually knew where I was. As I neared the start/finish area, I saw Emily waiting with a concerned look on her face and rode up to her. She said she missed my first two laps and was unable to get a photo of me going by. I HAVEN’T GONE BY!

I told her my story and then slowly rode over to the score keepers’ table, gave them my number and said I was out.

I felt a little better when a father who was waiting for his kids to finish heard my story and told me he’d done almost the exact same thing the week before. The only thing that makes you feel better at a time like this is learning someone else had screwed up as badly as you. Misery loves company.

So, off I went with my tail between my legs. The race had been a disaster. I didn’t even ‘officially’ complete 1 of the 4 laps! But like I said, I wouldn’t even be telling this story if I’d ridden the right trail and finished 12th overall. Nobody would care about that, including me! At least this ridiculous story gave me something to talk and write about, and when you think about it, isn’t that all we’re really after?

I’ll be back, Boler Mountain…oh yes, I’ll be back…

Thanks for reading. We’re off to celebrate the grand opening of the new Canadian headquarters of KTM in Montreal this week. It should be a fun couple days of cycling, moto-ing, and eating. Could someone leave me a very well-marked trail of bread crumbs, please?

Have a great week, and we’ll see you at the MMRS/AMO Madoc National this weekend!

Get some rest, and we’ll see you at the races…

 

 