Monster Kawasaki Pro Circuit Team Riders for 2021

By Billy Rainford

Monster Kawasaki Pro Circuit announces their team for 2021. | Bigwave photo

Week #2 of our DMX Frid’Eh Update would normally have been an interview with #2 Marshal Weltin. However, being as we’re in the middle of a pretty interesting “silly season” it just worked out better to speak with Marshal’s team manager, Chad Goodwin, over at the Monster Energy Kawasaki Pro Circuit Huber Motorsports team to make sure we didn’t ask Marshal anything he wasn’t sure he should answer. That’s what we did.

Chad has always been generous with his time and he gave us an honest and in depth interview (check out the full interview HERE). Here’s what the team will look like in 2021 and beyond:

250: Darian Sanayei

450: Marshal Weltin

Amateur: Dylan Rempel

It’s great to see them spreading out and getting involved with some amateur support as well as planning a strong presence at Walton Raceway with Brett Lee and the gang, We’ll have more information on this collaboration as we receive it.