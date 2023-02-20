Podcast | Julien Benek Makes His First-Ever Main at the 2023 Oakland Supercross

Julien Benek talks about making his first 250 West Main at the Oakland Supercross. | Bigwave photo

Podcast | Julien Benek Makes His First-Ever Main at the 2023 Oakland Supercross

By Billy Rainford

Canadian Partzilla PRMX OGs Kawasaki Supercross rider #500 Julien Benek from Mission, BC made his first-ever SX Main when he qualified for the 2023 Oakland Supercross in Oakland, California, on Saturday, February 18th, 2023.

We grabbed him to talk about it as he was getting ready to race the 450 class on his 250 the following week in Arlington, Texas.

We spoke with Julien after the San Diego Supercross too. You can listen to that one HERE.

Find this and all of our other podcasts wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, I Heart Radio, Google Podcasts…