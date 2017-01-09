Motopark Announces Programs for 2017

For Immediate Release

MOTOPARK PROGRAMS FOR 2017

Motopark, Canada’s premiere Training, Practice and Racing facility, has announced the programs it will offer the Motocross community for 2017.

EVENTS—The Motopark Cup races will return for the 10th year in 2017. May 20/21 and July 1/2 are the dates for these events which have grown to become two of the most prestigious events in Canadian Motocross. Motopark plans on these events being even bigger and better in 2017.

Two new events have been added this year:

The Huckabucka Slam takes place on the August holiday weekend Saturday August 5 and Sunday August 6. A family fun weekend with a different take on Moto fun.

Saturday sees lots of practice and fun events leading into an entertaining evening. The races on Sunday feature three completely different moto’s per class highlighting a riders speed and endurance. Classes will be limited making for a more relaxed atmosphere and lots of riding time.

Wars of Motocross—The Vet Nationals, take place Saturday October 7. What better place to hold a true Vet National than historic Motopark. 2017 marks our 45th year of operation and starting at this event, we will be celebrating our anniversary each year with a free dinner, early Saturday evening for all the riders, crews and campers attending the event. A number of special guests will be in attendance this weekend and you know that Motopark will provide a great event for our Veteran Motocross riders.

Motopark also sets 5 weekends a year aside for various groups and associations; April 30 – AMO, June 4 CMRC, August 26 and 27 – Steel City Riders, September 23 – AMO, October 1 – CMRC, TVR – TBA.

5-DAY SUMMER CAMPS—Our popular 5-day summer camps return with 7 dates in July and August in 2017. Last years camps saw record attendance from across Canada, the U. S. and other Countries. Two special camps for Vet riders will take place this year June 15-16 and October 5-6.

MPA MOTOPARK ACADEMY— An adjunct to our popular summer camps is the MPA—Motopark Academy. Academy students undergo an intense program of off and on bike training preparing them for the top levels of their racing class. Academy students are taught how to “Ride, Train, Eat and Think to Win”.

PRO-SHOP/RACE PREP Our renovated shop area is staffed by race mechanics who can take your bike to the next level in performance and handle all your major maintenance requirements. Our merchandise area at registration will provide you with a good array of parts and clothing.

RENTALS & DAY TRAINING—Motopark will continue to offer Yamaha Motocross and Trail bikes for hourly and daily rental in 2017. Day training for beginner, trail and Motocross riders is also available. More than 500 riders took part in our rental and/or day training program in 2016.

HOTEL UNITS, CAMPING, RESTAURANT— Motopark’s facilities are available for use by Members as well as visitors. The “Off Road Cafe” features great food and a comfortable sitting area overlooking the track.

For further information: www.motoparkracing.com Motopark, 622794 Moto Park Rd., Chatsworth, Ontario, N0H 1G0 519 794-2434 email info@motoaparkracing.com