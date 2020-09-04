Osborne Sweeps RedBud to Capture Third Victory of 2020 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Jeremy Martin’s first 1-1 of the season gave him his third consecutive overall victory and the 17th of his career. Hampshire’s consistency helped him secure the runner-up spot (2-5), while McElrath earned his first overall podium of the season in third (8-2). Ferrandis just narrowly missed the podium to finish fourth (7-3).



“Today’s a great day going 1-1,” said Jeremy Martin. “It feels really good to grab another win. We’ve got a little bit of work to do in order to get better, but the grind doesn’t stop and we will get there. The GEICO Honda team had my bike working really well all day and I’m stoked to put myself back up on top of the podium for everyone in my corner who makes this possible.”



Jeremy Martin’s impressive day moved him into the championship point lead and he now holds a 12-point advantage over Ferrandis. Alex Martin maintains third, 48-points out of the championship lead.



“I had a small crash in the first moto and hit my head and shoulder,” said Ferrandis. “I was in pain between the first and second moto and wasn’t sure if I was even going to be able to ride while doing the sighting lap. I’m a little behind in points now, but it’s not the end of the world and I will regroup for our next race on Monday.”