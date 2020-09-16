Out of the Blue | Alissa Harkin | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Presented by Schrader’s

Name: Alissa Harkin

Hometown: Sechelt, BC

School/Grade or Occupation: University student

Race Number: 29

Bike: Yamaha 250f

Race Club: Sechelt Motocross Compound

Classes: Ladies, Pro Womens MX, Open B, 2-Stroke.

This week, we feature #29 Alissa Harkin from Sechelt, BC. | Photo supplied

Who got you into the sport of motocross and when did you start racing?

My dad got me into the sport of racing. On my birthday in January 2017 he let me try his old, clapped-out 2002 YZ125 two-stroke and I couldn’t ride at all but somehow still immediately fell in love with it! I started racing that same March in the Future West Moto outdoors series and have been locked in since my first gate drop!

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy?

I train off the bike with Sammy B Fit and we work on weight lifting, strength and conditioning, and calisthenics. I also (before covid) coached figure skating and used to be a competitive skater.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Sometimes female racers are underestimated and we have a harder time getting the same credit men do. I hope in the future we keep working towards getting more recognition in the sport.

Alissa competed in the entire WMX series this summer. | Bigwave photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

I love Jason Anderson. I think his riding style is really different from everyone else and fun to watch. He is super laid back and funny in the pits, but he still puts in so much serious hard work and training on the track.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is Sechelt! I can send everything on the track and LOVE the sand!!! My second fave would have to be a tie between Cahuilla in California or Blackwater MX track in Prince George.

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

Nationals, 100%! It is incredibly inspirational to be around ladies so dedicated to the sport! They are so fast and come from everywhere to race the series. Travelling across Canada, riding all the different and new tracks, and meeting new people is an amazing experience.

Alissa is back home in BC where they had 33 ladies on the line last weekend. | Bigwave photo

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My biggest inspiration is the girls I race against! Everyone puts in so much work and each has their own stories that inspire me!

Tell us about your 2019 race season and how your 2020 season has been.

2019 was an amazing race season: I raced in the States in Monroe, Washington, did all of the BC series and all of the Western National rounds and then did Arenacross! Total was over 20 races it was so much fun!!!

I think 2020 has been crazy for everyone. When the western rounds of nationals were all cancelled due to covid then followed by BC postponing their series I was so sad and unsure if we would ever get to race this year. But then eastern Canada was hosting nationals. I was so stoked even though all of the rounds we in Ontario I was like I’m going!

I went to nationals and after 5 rounds got 29 points (Haha Yes, 29, funny coincidence) which is a massive improvement from last year!!! I’m now going into my second race weekend of the BC series in Kamloops and so excited because guess what? Last round had a gate of 33 ladies which is so crazy awesome for our class!

She finished 21st overall in the 2020 WMX Nationals. | Bigwave photo

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

I’d say training and riding super hard every day in California with the Sky Racing team! Covid came along midway through and it was hard to find tracks that were still open …or even buy milk at the grocery store for our cereal for that matter. LOL.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

Don’t give up. Even if you are scared from a recent crash or lap times aren’t where you want them: just don’t give up! Keep sending it and it will get better:)

Alissa wants to be top 10 in the WMX Nationals in 5 years. | Photo supplied

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Top 10 in nationals! And inspiring other girls to race too!

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank Al Dyck and the Sky Racing team and their mechanics, FXR moto, Andy White, Ryno Power Canada, Sammy B Fit, SSS suspension, Sky helicopters, Atlas brace, Ontario Truss and Wall, Parkridge homes, Mid holdings, Mika metals, Blud lubricants, Vesta properties, Dunlop tires, Coastline Powersports, the Sechelt MX compound, and my parents.