Photos from Gopher Dunes Opening Day 2023

By Billy Rainford

I headed over to Gopher Dunes for Opening Day this past Sunday to see who was keen to get back on the bike for Day 1 of the 2023 season. With over 250 riders signed in and riding the various tracks that were open, it’s safe to say that I was impressed with everyone’s enthusiasm!

Emily and I didn’t stay too long, but I managed to wander around the track a couple times and snap a few shots before heading into the shop to do an interview with track and team owner Derek Schuster.

