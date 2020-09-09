Out of the Blue | Ani Ferguson | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Presented by Schrader’s

Name: Ani Ferguson

Date of Birth: July 2, 2004

Hometown: Ile Des Chenes, MB

School/grade: Collège Régional Gabrielle Roy, grade 11

Race Number: 105

Bike: 2019 YZ 125

Race Club: 204 Grass Roots Motocross, Manitoba Dirt Riders, Rockstar Triple Crown WMX series

Classes: Motocross – Ladies, Intermediate. Off-road – Open A

This week, we feature #105 Ani Ferguson from Manitoba. | Travis Ferguson photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My dad was the driving force into getting us riding dirt bikes.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

I apply myself to my studies and have great success at school. I have a part- time job at a guitar amp company. I also lead a physically active life. I’m an avid mountain biker, I play competitive volleyball, and love going to the gym.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

My biggest challenge as a female racer is that the motocross industry doesn’t give women’s motocross the respect and attention we deserve.

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

Adam Cianciarulo. I’ve always loved his goofy personality off the track while always being able to get down to business and put it all out there during a race. Coming back from all his injuries and continuing to race has really been inspiring to me.

Watch her ride next time and you’ll see why Billy has her pegged as a future multi-time champion. | Bigwave photo

What is your favourite track and why?

I love a good sand track, Zhoda International Raceway in particular. This track and the people who own it have been instrumental in my development as a rider.

What event do you look forward to most? One you don’t ever want to miss?

This was my first year competing in the Canadian Amateur Grand National Championship at Walton Raceway and is definitely a race I don’t want to miss in the future.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My greatest inspiration as a rider and as a person would hands down have to be Jamie Burmey. She is a skilled and passionate rider who devotes herself to bettering the motocross community. She has always believed in me and supported me during my riding. I’ve also seen her go through immense adversity and continue to throw her leg over that bike.

Ani came from last to 3rd in moto 2 to save her 3rd place in the series by just 2 points. | Bigwave photo

Tell us about your 2019 race season and how your 2020 season has been so far.

My 2019 race season was completely devoted to my off-road racing where I was the first female in Manitoba to compete in the advanced race. I learned a lot and the off-road racing really benefited in my 2020 motocross season.

My 2020 season started with a serious head injury during the practice before my first race. I was able to be cleared to ride again just in time for Round 2 of the Triple Crown series at Walton which was my first gate drop of the year. I couldn’t have asked for a better first motocross season.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishment to date would have to be taking third place overall in the national championship.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross has taught you so far?

Never say die.

Ani sees herself as National Champion in 5 years, and we don’t doubt it! | James Lissimore photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

My goal for in five years from now is to be running the number 1 plate in the national series.

Who would you like to thank?

First and foremost, I’d like to thank my father who has dedicated so much of his time, energy, and finances into my racing. I’d like to thank all my sponsors: FXR moto, New Image Racing, New Image Custom Graphics, 6D helmets, Schrader’s Motors, Ryno Power Canada, Burmey Training (DJ, you’re the best!), Temple Metal Roofs, and Capitol Motosports. I’d like to thank Jason Morin for always being willing to help me wrench, Jamie Burmey for all her support, and to Dave Rand for always having my back.