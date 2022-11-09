Out of the Blue | Lowan Stevenson | Brought to You by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Lowan Stevenson

Date of Birth: November 13, 2006

Hometown: Lethbridge, Alberta, Canada

Grade: Grade 11

Race Number: 32

Bike: 2015 YZ 125

Race Club: Lethbridge Motorcycle Club

Classes: Ladies Intermediate, Open/GP Junior

This week, we feature #32 Lowan Stevenson from Lethbridge, Alberta. | Carrie Stevenson photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

I’ve been riding for around 5 years but only really started racing in the 2022 season. In the past I’ve only raced the Wednesday night practice motos at Temple Hill in Raymond, AB and the odd off-road race. I would like to think that my second-eldest brother, Kayson Stevenson, inspired me to race Motocross. Seeing the adrenaline rush he had after a race made me want to try it out for myself.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

I am an incredibly curious person, so I enjoy taking my time off the bike to explore the world around me. I am also a homeschooled highschool student so there is always school to do and things to learn!

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

I first started riding off-road, and never imagined a Motocross lifestyle for myself. I can definitely say I’ve come further than I could have ever dreamed.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I feel I excel in deep sand or mud conditions. My home track, Temple Hill at Raymond, is a primarily sand track so I have learned how to ride in those conditions. And for the mud, I ride in the Porkipune Hills, hundreds of miles of trails, and they are known for the heckin greasy conditions. After a year on the 125 out there, I feel I can handle any amount of mud. Haha

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Someone I have always been inspired by, on and off the track, is Pete DeGraaf. If you don’t know of him, I would suggest familiarizing yourself with him. Pete and his wife Janette are some of the most beloved members of the Lethbridge Motorcycle Club and are family friends of ours. Pete is originally from Europe (not exactly sure where) and after winning big over there he came to North America, after I’m sure touring around plenty. I do not know the extent of Pete’s racing success, but I know it is more than impressive. Pete has raced all types of motorcycle races all around the world.

After all of his racing days calmed down, him and his wife started their own company, DeGraaf Excavating Ltd.. Pete is now a successful business owner, proud grandfather, and accomplished motorcycle racer. Pete, now late 60s, will still come to the track for Wednesday night practices and hold his own in the advanced class.

Lowan has been riding for a few years, but 2022 was her first real race season. | Carrie Stevenson photo

Do you have a pre-moto rituals?

Kind of. I always find myself re-adjusting my helmet and gloves before the 30-second board goes up. My best friend, Destiny Slingerland, and I have an intricate hand shake we do before any endeavours we take on, including a race.

Tell us about your 2022 race season.

My 2022 race season was my first “real” race season. I raced the Wild Rose MX BFD Super Spring Series, racing in Ladies Intermediate, 7th OA and GP Beginner 4th OA. I then raced rounds 1 and 2 I believe of the ADRA series at Temple Hill, racing in Ladies Intermediate and Open Junior. My ADRA Series overalls were 4th I think in Ladies and I am not too sure in Junior. After that my bike blew up and I didn’t race any series (or ride for that matter) until the Wild Rose MX BFD Super Fall Series, racing Ladies Intermediate, 5th OA and GP Junior, 29th OA. I injured my shoulder quite bad in the Fall Series, but I am planning to race the LRX Performance Arenacross this weekend in Brooks, AB.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/off-road has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson I’ve learned from racing motocross/off-road is that your mindset can and does affect your physical performance. We can be so critical of ourselves, especially when we do not perform as we had hoped, and this can have a negative impact on your performance. If you are in a head space where you are always telling yourself that you aren’t enough or are constantly comparing yourself to others, you will never improve. I believe this to be true with any aspect of life.

Are there any females out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

Two females I look up to are Shelby Turner and Ève Brodeur. Shelby is someone that I’ve looked up to for as long as I can remember. I find myself often meeting up with the Tuners on the trails and riding with them for a bit, and I’ve learned so much from Shelby and her family. Her accomplishments on and off the bike are to be commended. And for Ève, I think that speaks for itself. Ève is an 8x WMX Triple Crown champion. That is an incredible accomplishment that I feel all females in the sport should dream of one day accomplishing for themselves.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Oh heck yeah! I have been taught so much from racing and riding, and I feel it is important for any child to learn these things and feel the responsibility it takes to participate in activities like this. I have a feeling that they will be born with it in their blood, the need for that unmatched adrenaline rush!

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

One practical piece of advice would be to squeeze your heckin bike. I find myself telling that to all of my friends that are just starting out, it will make all of the world’s difference if you just squeeze your darn bike!! One other piece of advice I would give is that we all once started. It may seem impossible at first while you are learning the basics, but we’ve all been through that and kept with it. I remember when I was first learning how to use a clutch, I was sitting there in the pits crying because I thought it was impossible. Turns out it wasn’t, and I was hangry!

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

Yes, I see myself competing in the WMX Triple Crown Series in the 2023 race season if they have any local (AB/BC) events. I went to the Drumheller race and didn’t end up racing. I experienced so much from just pitting for my friends, so I am really looking forward to hopefully racing it in the 2023 race season!

What do you like to do in the off season?

I enjoy snow riding before it gets too cold. In the winter I snowboard religiously and ice skate when I get the chance. Living in Southern Alberta I often finding myself mountain biking into late October and starting up again sometimes in January.

Watch for Lowan when the Triple Crown Series hits the west in 2023. | Carrie Stevenson photo

What do you want to be when you grow up?

I have a passion for learning and leading, and would love to one day teach people. Wether it be a school teacher or a corporate trainer, I would love it either way. But you never know, I am 15, nearly 16, and still have a bit of time to decide what I want to do with my life.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank everyone who has helped me along my moto journey. My parents and brothers, the Slingerland Family (my second family), the Lethbridge Motorcycle Club and Paul from Endurotek. The list goes on and on, it truly takes a village!