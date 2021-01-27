Out of the Blue | Dakota Cornwell | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Dakota Cornwell

Date of Birth: November 11, 2008

Hometown: Campbellcroft, ON

Grade: Grade 7

Race Number: 30

Bike: KX 100

Race Club: AMO

Classes: Girls 9-16 & Ladies B

This week, we feature 7th grader #30 Dakota Cornwell. | Nick Dragffy photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My dad started me into riding, but was then inspired by my older sister, Shelby (Cornwell).

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy?

I enjoy skateboarding, swimming, skating, jumping on the trampoline, and hanging out with my friends.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I feel the biggest obstacle for females is strength.

Dakota also races on the ice in the winter. | Yuri Khila photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

My favourite rider is Cooper Webb. He is a top competitor in Supercross, and he rides a KTM, which is my favourite colour, orange.

How do you like having a sister who also races?

I love having an older sister who rides. She helps me with pointers to better my riding and encourages and supports me.

What is your favourite track and why?

Walton. It’s different from all the other tracks I’ve ridden before.

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

MMRS Madoc Nationals. I enjoy the racing, the events, bingo, watching the pit bike racing, going to the skate park, camping and hanging out with my friends.

Dakota with Marshal Weltin. | Dad photo

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My dad and my sister. My dad brings me to all my races and keeps my bikes running and encourages me to ride the best I can.

Do you have an pre-moto rituals?

When we get to the line my dad pours cold water down my back.

Tell us about your 2020 race season and your plans for 2021.

2020 didn’t go as planned because of COVID. I raced AMO for the first time and raced in Ladies B and girls (9-16), finishing third overall in both classes. I raced at Walton TransCan for the first time and placed 8th overall, also came third overall at BTB.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Getting second overall in Girls (9-16) at MMRS in 2019, second overall Ladies GP Ice Racing, and third overall in Ladies Oval Ice Racing at Trudeau Park, third overall at AMO in both Girls (9-16) and Ladies B in 2020, Walton TransCan 2020 8th overall Girls (9-16).

Watch for Dakota and her sister in 2021! | Dad photo

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/off-road has taught you so far?

To have fun and try your best and always try to better yourself.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Still in school, having my drivers license to be able to take myself racing and having a job to be able to pay for my racing.

Who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank my dad and my mom for making all this possible, my sister for being next to me at every gate, and I’d like to thank all my sponsors: Comarico, OGs Optics, Active Recovery Clinic, DnD Moto, Nitro Industrial, No Limit Powersports, 3-6 Kitchen and Lounge, Boneyard Athletics, FXR, MD Distributions, Atlas Brace, Flash Powder Coating, and everyone else who has helped me over the years.