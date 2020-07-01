Out of the Blue | Danielle Pettis | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

‘Out of the Blue’ is presented by Schrader’s.

Name: Danielle Pettis

Date of Birth: April 16, 1991

Hometown: Prince George , BC

School/Grade or Occupation: Dental Hygienist

Race Number: 15

Bike: YZ250F

Race Club: Whispering Pines Motorsport Compound in Kamloops, BC

Classes: Ladies

This week, we feature Danielle Pettis from Prince George, BC who now calls Kamloops, BC home. | Jaiden Kayer photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My brother, Jess Pettis, started riding dirt bikes at age 5 which led to racing all over BC. Our whole family would travel the circuit and eventually my dad bought a new CR250f in 2005 and I decided to try a local PG race on it. I ended up winning the second moto with a last corner pass to the checkers and won a helmet as a holeshot prize. That hooked me and I have had a passion for motocross ever since.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy?

I love street motorcycling, mountain biking, running, lake days at the cabin and exploring what B.C. has to offer.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

A good sports bra and finding somewhere to change into gear at the track! Haha. It has always been challenging as a female racer getting the support we need to financially sustain racing at a high caliber.

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

I would have to say I was always a Davi Millsaps fan when I was younger. Right now, I’m a fan of Jason Anderson. I have to add that I admire my brother, Jess, for all of his accomplishments as well.

Danielle works as a dental hygienist. | Carson Tse photo

What is your favourite track and why?

Whispering Pines, Kamloops, BC. This spring I moved to Kamloops and have been volunteering my time maintaining the track and riding almost every day. I am passionate to be involved in the enjoyment of every rider at the track and implement positive changes. The track has been challenging and fun with a great crew making it happen.

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

Lately, it has been A1 because Jess has been racing some of the west Supercross rounds. Last year was so amazing. As of locally, I always look forward to the west national rounds whether I am racing or watching. This year I am hoping to attend the final Canadian Pro national round in Deschambault, Quebec.

Danielle’s brother, Jess Pettis, is her biggest inspiration because “he has so much determination and perseverance.” | Jaiden Kayer photo

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Definitely, my brother, Jess. He has so much determination and perseverance.

Tell us about your 2019 race season and what your plans are for 2020.

In 2019 I actually raced the Vancouver Island series as I lived in Campbell River. It was a lot of fun, I enjoyed practicing and racing with Camille Baker.

My plan for 2020 was to race the west pro Women’s nationals but things have changed due to the pandemic. As of now, my plans are to keep riding as much as possible, hopefully be able to race some local BC tracks and fly out east to support the men’s pro national rounds.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My first year racing I won the BC Arenacross championship. My first attempt at racing women’s pro nationals I placed top 10 at a round.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

It has taught me that no matter what happens, if you have the love of 2 wheels, you will always have purpose in life. It has taught me that some of the best people in my life I have met through motocross and they naturally become your family.

You can usually find Danielle at the Whispering Pines track, riding and helping out. | Carson Tse photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I see myself buying acreage and building a moto track. I would love to have a facility where everyone feels welcome to come ride and we could host pitbike races and just have a good time. I would like to have a couple kids of my own rippin’ mini bikes and show them the life that moulded mine.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank my family and friends that have supported me.