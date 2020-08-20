The Champions | 2020 Walton TransCan | Presented by Yamaha

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

Another year of the TransCan at Walton Raceway has come and gone. Champions have been crowned and memories have been made. I hope you met all your goals and expectations at this year’s event. It was a miracle we were even in Walton racing!

As you’ll see, most classes were dominated by a single rider. You can argue both sides that this is good for our sport.

Here’s our annual look at the winners of each class from the schedule, in order as they appear on the results page.

450 Intermediate – #170 Julien Benek 1-1-1

450 Junior – #2 Sebastien Racine 1-1-1

Ladies – #1 Eve Brodeur 1-1-1

Vet 40A – #107 Ryan Gauld 1-1-1

Vet +50 – #26 Dan Tricco 1-1-1

50 (7-8) – #1 Braxton Zeitner 1-1-1

50 (4-6) – #9 Chandler Powell 1-1-1

50 GP – #1 Braxton Zeitner 1-1-1

65 (10-11) #15 Dexter Seitz 1-1-1

65 (7-9) – #27 Alex Guadagno 1-1-1

65 GP – #15 Dexter Seitz 1-1-1

Open Intermediate – #164 Ryder McNabb 1-1-1

250 Intermediate – #164 Ryder McNabb 1-1-1

Open Junior – #2 Sebastien Racine 1-1-1

250 Junior – #2 Sebastien Racine 1-1-1

Youth (Intermediate/Pro) – #41 Jeremy McKie 5-2-4

Youth (Beginner/Junior) – #46 Tanner Scott 1-1-1

+30B – #738 Steve Simms 2-1-1

+30A – #64 Liam O’Farrell 3-1-1

+40B – #17 Les Nemeth 1-1-2

85 (12-16) – #95 Evan Stewart 1-2-2

85 (7-11) – #58 Blake Davies 1-1-1

Girls (9-16) – #33 Malia Garant 1-3-1

Supermini (12-16) – #95 Evan Stewart 1-1-1

Two-Stroke – #807 Drew Roberts 1-1-1

Schoolboy (12-17) – #24 Cameron Wrozyna 2-1-1

Full results can be found HERE.

Can you believe we didn’t get a drop of rain all week for the TransCan?! Pro day was a different story.

Thanks for another amazing year of amateur racing. I hope everyone has made it home safely. See you next year!