The Champions | 2020 Walton TransCan | Presented by Yamaha
By Billy Rainford
Another year of the TransCan at Walton Raceway has come and gone. Champions have been crowned and memories have been made. I hope you met all your goals and expectations at this year’s event. It was a miracle we were even in Walton racing!
As you’ll see, most classes were dominated by a single rider. You can argue both sides that this is good for our sport.
Here’s our annual look at the winners of each class from the schedule, in order as they appear on the results page.
Full results can be found HERE.
Can you believe we didn’t get a drop of rain all week for the TransCan?! Pro day was a different story.
Thanks for another amazing year of amateur racing. I hope everyone has made it home safely. See you next year!