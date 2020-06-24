Out of the Blue | Eden Netelkos | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Eden Netelkos

Date of Birth: March 10, 1995

Hometown: Brandon, Vermont

School/Grade or Occupation: Travel RN

Race Number: 15

Bike: Yamaha YZ250f

Race Club: Milford Riders/Montshire Trail Riders

Classes: WMX, WXC

This week, we feature #15 Eden Netelkos from Brandon, Vermont. | Bigwave photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My grandfather was still racing off-road when I was a toddler. I always loved sitting on his WR in the garage. That was all it took for my dad to start racing motocross again, and I followed him.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy?

Well, I’m a full-time RN and mom so that right there takes up most of my time. But I also race enduro MTB’s, I’m a beginner road-biker, and I free ski in the winters. Basically, all seasons are covered, activity-wise.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

There are so many, but I think being a mom has been a big one for me. I started racing when my kiddo was 1 month old so a lot of race days happened on no sleep after a bad night, or forgetting breakfast because you need to get a wild toddler ready for the day as well. There’s really countless obstacles woman face in any male dominant field but for me “momming” has become the biggest one.

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

I’d have to say all my family members who ride. They are all responsible for making me the rider I am today.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favorite Canadian track has been PG (Blackwater MX in Prince George, BC). I loved the location and the track layout. For the US I’d say High Point was my favorite WMX stop. It was always super-deep and rutty.

Eden’s favourite Canadian track is Blackwater MX in Prince George, BC. | Bigwave photo

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

I always try to make it to the first Florida GNCC round. It’s the only super sandy course and it’s normally the first race I hit of the year. I also tend to have my best overall finishes there in the morning race.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My dad. I grew up just him and me going racing, so we’re very close. And after I had my kiddo he was the only reason I was able to get back to racing, and really stay happy as a new mom. He still, to this day, always reminds me that I belong racing and deserve to be out there.

Tell us about your 2019 race season and what your plans are for 2020.

My 2019 season I had very limited seat and practice time so I was not riding as well as I would have liked. But I hit some really awesome races. I got to sneak my bike in with MX101 for 2 west coast rounds I could make which was sooo nice. After racing East coast WMX for 11 years new tracks were very appreciated.

My 2020 season, unfortunately, will not be happening. After 23 years skiing I finally had a knee injury. And due to COVID my surgery was canceled until just this month. So I took the time post-injury to go to NYC and work the pandemic, which was a humbling life experience. And last week I finally finished working and got surgery. It’s a weird year so if I had to miss a season I guess this was the one to miss.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Tough to answer as I never follow series or championships. My best 2019 results was a 4th in WMX at Prince George, a 2nd in WMX at Walton, and a 5th at the Black Sky GNCC in WXC.

Eden sees herself as more of a woods rider in the future. | Photo supplied

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

I think racing has taught me a lot about perseverance in life, just to make it happen. No matter how much money you have or what life throws at you, if you want to line up and do it there’s going to be a way.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Planning to still be racing. I do see myself becoming more of a woods racer as an old lady, but we will see. Aside from that still skiing, still buying too many bicycles…and definitely some permaculture lifestyle.

Who would you like to thank?

I’d like to thank my dad, and Neeko – my tot – who has been the coolest mini race partner.