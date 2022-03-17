5 Minutes with…#30 LT McDonell

5 Minutes with…#30 LT McDonell

By Billy Rainford

We stopped in at Club MX in Chesterfield, SC on the way to Detroit from Daytona. Club MX is our partner for our annual Total Devotion Award at the TransCan at Walton Raceway and there are always a bunch of Canadian riders doing their pre-season training at the ever-growing facility.

I shot a few video interviews and then promptly lost all the footage, so I wanted to grab the riders for a quick interview to spotlight them and what their racing plans are for the upcoming season.

Next up is British Columbia rider LT McDonell from way up in Fort St John.

Direct Motocross: Hello, LT. Can you tell us a little bit about yourself?

LT McDonell: For sure, my name is LT McDonell, I’m 17 and I’m from Fort St John, British Columbia. I’ve been involved with motocross for the past 11 years of my life!

How did your 2021 season go?

Last couple years have been really hard, mentally and physically. Over the past couple years I’ve been out do to injuries. My 2021 season started off very strong but ended quickly with a broken right leg and ankle. It was definitely not a great year but I learned lots and am trying my best to recover for this 2022 season here at Club MX.

Yes, you’re down at Club MX now. How long have you been there and when will you head home?

I’ve been here 4 weeks now and plan for another 5 more, till I start heading home. I think the plan is to start heading North April 15 back to British Columbia for the first round of Future West Moto season.

LT is coming off a couple rough seasons due to injuries. | Bigwave photo

What are some of the things you’ve learned being down there?

I’ve leaned lots from workouts in the gym or section work on the track! The Club atmosphere is amazing and makes you enjoy the sport that much more! This experience has taught me a lot, but if I had to single out one specific thing it would probably be how important physical strength is and mental health.

Do you have any Boo Hag stories?

Yeah, have learned lots about it but I just gotta say Daniel Elmore is the Boo Hag. Lol

Watch for LT at the 2022 Canadian Triple Crown Series. | Bigwave photo

What are your racing plans for 2022?

My plan for this 2022 season is to hopefully make it across Canada for the Pro Nationals in the 250 Pro class. The plan is to have fun and be safe and enjoy every last minute of this season!

Awesome. See you soon. Good luck and who would you like to thank?

Start off with my mom and dad and everything they sacrifice for me, and my main sponsors: S&S turbines, Fast Tracks Mountain Sport, Rudys Highway Truck and Car Wash and everyone behind me this coming season.