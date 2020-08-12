Out of the Blue | Fiona Koenig | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Fiona Koenig

Date of Birth: June 11, 2008

Hometown: Burketon, Ontario

School/Grade: Grade 7, M.J. Hobbs Secondary

Race Number: 611

Bike: Husqvarna

Race Club: Maguire’s Motocross Racing Series (MMRS)

Classes: Ladies A, Girls 9-16

This week, we feature #611 Fiona Koenig from Burketon, Ontario. | Photo supplied

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My dad, after he took us to the Amyotte’s track to watch them ride and do jumps. My brother, Calvin (Koenig) started riding, but then I wanted to try it also.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

I love doing crafts, baking, playing with my pets, practicing guitar and playing basketball.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Strength – male racers are normally stronger than female racers so when racing together it takes a lot more for a female racer to compete against them.

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

Eve Brodeur.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is Muttco Mountain. I like it because it’s built on a mountain so there are many hills and steep jumps, plus it’s close to my house.

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

Motopark Cup (AMO) and Madoc/Muttco Nationals (MMRS).

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My brother, Calvin – he’s a really good racer on the track and off the track he trains with a Track and Field club (Eclipse). He also has a part-time job and makes money to pay for motocross gear and other things he wants.

Fiona was the first female to win a non-female moto at the TransCan back in 2015. | Photo supplied

Tell us about your 2019 race season and how the 2020 season has been/ any plans you have for the rest of the season.

My 2019 season was going really well until I broke my collarbone doing the Crowd Pleaser at Madoc, a month before the season ended. I had been running first place in Ladies B when it happened. I did get into some trail riding later in the Fall before we had to put the bikes away for the winter.

In 2020, due to Covid-19, my main club, MMRS, decided to stay closed, so I went out to some of the AMO tracks to practice and participated in 2 races, where I placed in the top 3 in all my classes (Ladies A, Girls 9-16). I also have been doing more trail riding and participated in my first cross-country event with the Off-road Ontario club.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date? You had a VERY impressive week at Walton TransCan back in 2015 making history!

Motocross: First girl to win a non-ladies moto at Walton TransCan (2015), being chosen to ride in the KTM Junior Championships at the Monster Energy Supercross in Toronto (2016).

General: Being asked to work alongside artist Janet Lange to do face painting at various local festivals and events (2019), being asked to play ‘Oh Canada’ on the piano for the 2020 Graduation class video.

Keep an eye out for the multi-talented #611! | Photo supplied

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

Having fun, listening, and being appreciative.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Riding a motorcycle (road bike).

Who would you like to thank?

My dad for taking me to different events, keeping my bike in top shape and helping me be a better rider.

My sponsors: Protint, Mitchy’s Speed Shop, Flashfire Coatings, Quad Expert, Klotz, Zoom Concentrated Cleaners, WFOMX Goggles.

My mom for working at the events to help pay for my riding, making sure I had everything I needed and making me feel better when I’m having a bad day

My brother, Calvin, for coaching me and helping me understand where I need to improve my riding.