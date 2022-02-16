Out of the Blue | Haidyn and Olivia Bechard | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Haidyn & Olivia Bechard

Haidyn – Feb 14, 2015

Olivia – Nov 23, 2016

Hometown: Chatham, Ontario

Haidyn – 1

Olivia – SK

Haidyn – #14

Olivia – #23

Bike: PW 50s

Race Club: TVR, AMO

Classes: Tykes

This week, we feature sisters Haidyn and Olivia Bechard from Chatham, Ontario. | Tonya Bechard photo

Who/what inspired you to get into the sport of motocross and how long have you been racing/riding?

Daddy! Both have been riding for 3 years and racing for 2.

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy? Are you involved in any other sports or extracurricular activities?

Haidyn – Playing outside and playing with toy dirt bikes. I like to play soccer too!

Olivia – Building things in the shop and playing with my cat at home. I like anything outdoors.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

Both – It’s a little tricky for girls their first time. Girls are more scared to get hurt falling.

Haidyn’s favourite track is Gore Road MX in London. | Tonya Bechard photo

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

Haidyn – Jump in the air!

Olivia – Racing against boys.

Who is your all-time favourite rider and why?

Haidyn – Daddy! Because he jumps in the air and goes fast.

Olivia – Aunt Dee! (Danielle Bechard) Because she goes fast on the track.

What is your favourite track and why?

Both : Gore Road MX.

Haidyn – Because there are big jumps.

Olivia – Because it’s fun there.

Olivia’s favourite rider is her Aunt Dee (Danielle Bechard). | Tonya Bechard photo

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

Haidyn – Olivia , because we’re sisters and she pushes me to go faster.

Olivia – Haidyn, because we are best friends and ride the same.

Do you have an pre-moto rituals?

We both walk the track, put on matching gear and ask daddy to start our bikes.

Tell us about your 2021 race season and your plans for 2022.

Haidyn – It was good! I got my first holeshot. I also won my first race. I finished 2nd overall. Plans for 2022 are to move up classes and race more.

Olivia – I didn’t get hurt and finished 3rd overall. Plan for 2022 is to go really really fast and win.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Both: Getting our training wheels off and getting air on our bikes.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing has taught you so far?

Haidyn – Never give up. Wipe your hands and keep going.

Olivia – If you fall down to get right back up.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

We would like to be racing on the bike track and riding Honda’s.

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

We both don’t like the mud so we like when the track is hard pack and dry.

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Haidyn – Yes, and will have a Suzuki.

Olivia – Yes, and I will let them get a Honda.

The two of them chose their numbers by their birthdays. | Tonya Bechard photo

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

Haidyn – Take the training wheels off and have fun.

Olivia – I’d tell her all the gear she has to wear so she doesn’t get hurt and to not be scared.

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

Haidyn – Going on the track. I overcame it by going on and following other kids.

Olivia – Not stopping and running into something. I overcame it by practicing in the back yard and taking advice.

What was your first race number and how did you choose it?

We picked our numbers because it’s the days we were born.

Haidyn – 14

Olivia – 23

Good luck with this upcoming season, girls. | Tonya Bechard photo

Do you see yourself ever competing in the Canadian WMX Triple Crown series?

Haidyn – Yes!

Olivia – Yeah!

What do you like to do in the off season?

We both like skating, sledding and playing in the snow. Going to the indoor trampoline park.

What do you want to be when you grow up?

Haidyn – I want to work at a hospital with babies.

Olivia – I want to run heavy equipment like my dad does.

Who would you like to thank?

We want to thank daddy, aunt Dee, grandma and grandma & pipi!