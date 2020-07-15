Out of the Blue | Lauren Devers | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Presented by Schrader’s

Name: Lauren Devers

Date of Birth: January 15th, 1990

Hometown: Dundalk, Ontario

School/Grade or Occupation: Registered Nurse

Race Number: 282

Bike: Kawasaki KX125

Race Club: AMO

Classes: Ladies B

This week, we feature #282 Lauren Devers from Dundalk, Ontario. | Selfie

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My boyfriend, Nate Fazio, got me into the sport of motocross. When we first started dating I would come along and watch him race and over time thought it was something I would like to try. I’ve ridden street bikes for years and got sick of sitting on the sidelines. In July 2018 I raced the MotoCup in Ladies B and got pretty much last, but it was a great time.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy?

I spend a lot of time with my dogs on trails and at the track. In the winter I like to snowboard to pass the time until race season.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

The first thing that comes to mind is the gear sets. I don’t ever want to see another pink/black combo again. lol. I wish there were more options. Men’s gear does not always fit right.

Her boyfriend, Nate Fazio, is the one who got her into Motocross. | Michelle Laracy photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

Chad Reed, for sure. No matter if he is on top of the podium or in the back of the pack he is always positive and happy to be there. He doesn’t blame his losses on anyone other than himself.

What is your favourite track and why?

Motopark, for sure. I love the track. The staff is great. Never had a bad time there.

“I don’t ever want to see another pink/black combo again. lol. I wish there were more options. Men’s gear does not always fit right.” | Nate Fazio photo

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

I would say the Moto Cup. It brings out more ladies to the races that you wouldn’t otherwise see the rest of the race year.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

I would have to say my boyfriend because he has been a part of the moto community for nearly 30 years and with that has been able to help me along the way. He’s been a great teacher.

Off the track I would have to say my Uncle Mike. Growing up he always had toys and without being exposed to them as a kid I don’t think I would have been so desperate to get my hands on some as an adult.

Lauren’s favourite track is Motopark in Chatsworth, Ontario. | Marina Vrucina photo

Tell us about your 2019 race season and what your plans are for 2020.

2019 was a great learning experience. It was my first season riding a 125 which took some getting used to. In 2020 I had plans to race but Covid happened and everything got shifted. Due to work I couldn’t attend any of the rescheduled dates. I might try and race the TransCan if possible.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

Riding the 2019 TransCan. It was a tough experience. I rode the mudder one of the days and went down in nearly every corner which had me questioning why I was racing (haha), but you get over it once it’s all done.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

It has taught me that I am very hard on myself. It has shown me that you can’t just be good at something overnight. It has been the hardest sport I have ever done. Until you have tried it you can’t appreciate the challenge.

You may be looking at the 2025 Ladies B champ! | Nate Fazio Photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Being your 2025 Ladies B champ.

Who would you like to thank?

My Mechanic for keeping my bike crisp, I would like to thank Motovate Lifestyle for keeping me fresh off the track. Thanks to my friends and family. I’d like to thank Direct Motocross for featuring female riders no matter what their skill level or experience is. Most importantly to all the ladies who show up and ride.