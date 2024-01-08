Podcast | Julien Benek Talks about the 2024 Anaheim 1 Supercross

By Billy Rainford

Julien Benek at A1 | Tree Three Media photo

#500 Julien Benek from Mission, BC raced the season opening round of the 2024 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Series at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California, under extremely difficult conditions, to say the very least.

Julien was diagnosed with mononucleosis in the weeks leading up to the January 6th race and then broke his right thumb during 250 West free practice. And then still lined up to race!

We grabbed him the following day to let him take us through the whole ordeal and fill us in on what the plans are for the immediate future.

Lead photo: Jessica Longname from Tree Three Media

