Out of the Blue | Madison Dedic | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Madison Dedic

Date of Birth: September 19, 2001

Hometown: Saugatuck, MI

School/Grade or Occupation: Student and Western Michigan University

Race Number: 19

Bike: Yamaha YZ250f

Race Club: D14 Local Michigan series, United States Nationals

Classes: Women, 250 C

This week, we feature #19 Madison Dedic from Saugatuck, Michigan. | ph3 Photos photo

I never thought I would get involved with this sport. I moved out to Los Angeles to pursue a career as a professional dancer, but like most other things that dream quickly disappeared with COVID. When I moved home, my dad and brother were riding trails and some local tracks, so I decided to give it a shot. I started meeting people at tracks, and before I knew it I was at the Loretta Lynn’s Area Qualifiers, having no idea what I was getting into. That entire experience of my first race and the people that I have met inspired me to push for more!

When not on a dirt bike, how do you keep yourself busy?

If I am not training or racing, I am usually either at school, work, or the gym. Fitness is a huge part of riding well, so I have really been focusing on it lately. I also try to fit in some time to spend time away from the track with my friends and family. I am lucky enough to live in a town right on Lake Michigan, so it is nice to be able to get out on the water and escape the dirt every once in a while!

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

It is for sure tough to race the guys. While we are tough out there, women naturally do not take as many risks as men. Not only that, but the C classes that are dominated by guys are fuller than the women’s classes at local D14 races. That can make it tough to compete. However, anything is possible if you put your mind to it!

From your first ride to where you are now what is something you never thought you would be able to overcome but have?

The first bike I took onto a track was a YZ125. I didn’t think I would ever get the wheels off the ground I was so scared. A month later, I was jumping everything at Martin MX. The next obstacle was the gate. My first few races were horrible getting out of the gate. I didn’t think I would ever be able to get over the mental block. Finally, just last weekend at Valley MX I was 2nd out of the gate. That is the best start I’ve gotten so far.

In her first year racing, Madison made it to Loretta Lynn’s as an alternate, but didn’t make the motos. | Friend photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

By far my favorite rider is Ken Roczen. I don’t even know how that guy can ride so well after everything he has gone through, but it is so inspiring. I’ve only seen him ride in person a couple of times, but I’m hoping to see him ride more often. Watching any of those guys ride makes you want to get better!

What is your favourite track and why?

I love Martin MX. It’s the first track I ever got on and I’ve loved it from the day I got on it. Paul does an amazing job keeping the track in great condition. It is not an easy track by any means, which might be why I love it so much. There is always something to work on because it is requires so much technique to ride it well. Not only does it force you to push your technique, but it also forces you to have endurance to be able to ride all five motos and get the most out of your training.

What event do you look forward to most every year, one you don’t ever want to miss?

This is my first season in the race world, so I haven’t even seen all the major events yet. I did get the chance to go to the Red Bud National this year. That was a blast. I rode well in the amateur racing and got to meet some of my idols on the pro day. I also got the chance to go to Loretta Lynns just last week. I was a top 10 alternate, so I got to participate in the practice day on the track. I would love to make it into that race one day.

Tell us about your 2020 race season and your plans for 2021.

This race season has been a roller coaster. The Area Qualifiers were my first race. I found myself in 3rd, not having any idea what Loretta’s was all about. After that I was seeing great results at local races. I won a local at Redbud, which really boosted my confidence. Then, I went to the Mideast Regional Championship for Loretta’s. That was a major eye opener. I finished 21st. I am proud of that result given that it my first year in the game. Since then, I’ve continued to race locally. The past few weeks I have been crashing hard and not finishing races. I’m hoping to come out of the rut I’m in. In the future, I plan to keep pushing towards qualifying for Loretta’s one day!

Madison comes from a dancing background. | Friend photo

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

As a dancer, all you can focus on is what others think of you. You have to worry about matching your team, the judges, the other teams, etc. That lifestyle wrecked my mental health for as long as I can remember. Motocross has helped me grow as a person. Every time I line up on the gate, whoever is with me tells me to “ride your own race.” This sport has taught me to live life for myself rather than everyone else who is watching.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years, I will have earned my bachelor’s degree. I could potentially be in grad school, but I haven’t decided on that yet. I am hoping to have a career by then. That could revolve around motocross, but that also hasn’t been determined. It’s all up in the air right now. I know whatever I end up doing, riding will be apart of my life.

Is there any female(s) out there who you feel have paved the way for other girls to be successful in motocross or off road?

Two women come to mind when I read this question. First, I think of Lindsey Scheltema. She is doing an amazing job with the U.S. Motorcycle Coaching Association (USMCA). She is on a mission to grow motocross in any way she can. It is great to see her connecting riders with certified coaches! The second I think of is Jordan Jarvis. Watching her race in the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross series is so inspiring. She took the leap into the pro world and I think it’s great!

What kind of track/dirt do you feel you excel at most and why?

I do well in tracks that get rutted up. Since I train at Martin so often, I think I have learned how to get through the rough spots relatively well. Not to mention ruts are fun!

If you ever have children will you give them the option to race as well?

Absolutely! Racing introduced me to a family. If I ever have kids, I would want them to have that sense of family with people you have similar interests with. I also believe that the racing lifestyle is a healthy one. You have to be physically in shape, but it teaches you how to be mentally strong as well. I think anyone should get the chance to experience the rush of racing if they want to!

If you could give 1 piece of advice to a female of any age who wants to start riding what would it be?

I have talked to a lot of older women who want to get into it but are concerned that they are “too old.” If I could give any advice is would be to ignore the age, because it really is just a number. I started at 18, which is very late compared to most of the women I go up against. If you want to make something happen, you will! It doesn’t matter if the others have more experience. Train hard and make up that time!

Watch for Madison in the future as she hopes to compete at The Dude Ranch in the future. | ph3 Photos photo

What was your first fear when you started riding and how did you overcome it?

Naturally, my biggest fear was falling and getting seriously injured. That thought is always still in the back of my mind, but I’ve learned to control it much better. I think I learned that you can’t be scared of crashing when I had my first major crash. I came flying out of the gate a little too fast and hit a jump way too hard. Long story short, I was on a stretcher for the first time with a double ankle injury. When I recovered, I think that’s when the learning took place. I’m going to get hurt in this sport. That’s what you sign up for when you hop on a bike. However, crashing like that but getting back on the bike was a big push forward for me.

What do you like to do in the off season?

While I do take school very seriously and enjoy learning, I do get bummed out that I can’t go down south and train like a lot of the kids that I train with here in Michigan do. Not going down south all winter means doing what I can here! I like to really amp up my fitness in the off season, so I am in shape when the racing season does come around again. With that being said, I do think it is important to take a little break from the bike. That way you can come back fresh and ready for the next season!

Who would you like to thank?

I could not have gotten into this sport without the support of my parents. They got me my first sets of equipment and set me up to train as much as I can. My parents can’t always make it to local races, so a lot of the time I go by myself. I wouldn’t be able to get through race weekends without my riding family. I can’t name all of them because the list would go on for a while, but the Scheltema and Brown families have to get a shout out! I would also like to thank Shuluga Chiropractic. They have helped me out to keep my body in its best condition! Other sponsors I would like to thank are Oneal, EVS, Acerbis, BikeGraphix, and Dunlop.