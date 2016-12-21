Out of the Blue | Melissa Legge | Presented by Schrader’s

Out of the Blue | Melissa Legge | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jeff McConkey

Name: Melissa Legge (Kay)

Birthday: Oct 15, 1990

Hometown: Grand Falls Windsor, Newfoundland

Occupation: University of Calgary BSW Graduate – Career Counsellor for the Government of Alberta

Number: 29

Bike: KTM 250 SXF

Race Club: None, just a rider!

Classes: Self taught, next year will be my first time enrolling in moto schools

How did you get started in racing?

I tried my first Enduro race this summer, put on by NASTE, and it was all single track. It was my first time ever riding single track and first time racing. I placed 8th which I was super happy with… I’ve never felt so exhausted and accomplished at the same time in my life. At that point, I knew I had to keep trying. I’m hoping with moto schools and more practice next year I can get a higher ranking!



As a little girl, did you ever expect to be this deep into a sport like motocross?

I got my first bike at 22 and never imagined I could even afford a sport like motocross let alone racing and buying bikes. Today, I’m so happy I can support myself and my hobbies. Hard work pays off! But with that being said, as a little girl I was always exploring outdoors so I’m not surprised I found an awesome sport like motocross to occupy my time.



Do you think motocross is harder for a female to compete in?

That depends. I think in today’s society more and more women are racing and riding than ever before. I have met so many women who can beat a male no problem. I think, however, males take more risks, and so I will usually only race women seeing as I am still a beginner in the sport and want a fair competition. When I get more experience, however, I will have no problem challenging the guys!

Who is your favourite rider and why?

Maria Sandberg. She was actually the first female I got to watch videos of riding and one of the reasons I picked up the sport. She is unreal on a snowmobile and a dirt bike and always setting the bar higher! I love watching her jumps and seeing her travel the world progressing in the sport!



Is there one lady racer out there that you think has paved the way for other girls to be successful in the sport?

Vicki Golden. Being the first female member of Metal Mulisha and wining gold medals in women’s moto X at the X Games. She was also the first woman in Monster Energy AMA Supercross and first female to qualify for Arenacross. Plus she does pretty unreal whips!



What Canadian Pro do you look up to and why?

Jolene Van Vugt. The first woman to ever flip a backflip on a dirt bike and also for her determination; no matter her injures or setbacks she never gives up! I love watching her videos and seeing her on Nitro Circus. She paves the way for us women to see we can do anything we set our minds to!



What is your favourite track and why?

Wild Rose here in Calgary because there is so much diversity and opportunity to try different terrain. I love the Enduro track (I do a lot of trail riding so I love practicing on logs and rocks). Also, the hill track is one of my favourites.

Who is your hero?

I know I already mentioned her but again I would say Maria Sandberg. She’s a single mother and has never given up on her dreams of riding motocross.



What were your goals for this season?

My goals were to enter my first races, gain a bit of speed, and learn how to wheelie. I accomplished two of them but the wheelie part I am still working on.

What are your biggest accomplishments?

For someone who learned a few years ago, I would say my biggest accomplishments are just entering and attempting racing. It’s so nerve wrecking and I feel like I am always challenging myself. I recently tried Arenacross and got in my first crash. I ended up placing last but I was so proud of myself for trying. Next year I will be better prepared and practice before. I’m excited for the future!



What is your favourite part about going to the races?

I love the adrenaline and being around so many people who have the same love of the sport. It’s amazing the sense of community that comes from getting together at a race.

What do you like to do when you aren’t racing?

I also work at Bass Pro, so I’m pretty busy working two jobs. When I’m not working or racing, I like anything to do with the outdoors. I go hiking, shooting, camping, skating, exploring, fishing, partying and travelling.



Is it important to have a motocross racer as a boyfriend/partner, or just a bonus?

Yes, I would say it is a must. I used to date people who didn’t ride and they would hate how much time I would spend doing it. I need someone who shares the same interests as me and is willing to teach me a few new tricks.

If you ever have children, will they be motocross racers?

Yes, I have always said if I ever have kids they will be riding dirt bikes before they’re walking. I think it’s so cute when the whole family races/rides together.

Who do you want to thank?

All the awesome friends I have made while riding, I’m thankful for all the people who help me with bike maintenance and who give me pointers on the track. That list includes my friends Jeremy Peyton, Eugine Doyle, Britt Martin, Brad Norris, Dustin Narrow, Jordan Macleod, and my friend Kelly Garner who is always supporting me in my new adventures.