Out of the Blue | Kaylie Kayer | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Presented by Schrader’s

Name: Kaylie Kayer

Date of Birth: May 12, 2004

Hometown: Savona, BC

School/Grade or Occupation: Grade 11 at South Kamloops Secondary School

Race Number: 12 and #9 – 2019 Western Canadian Nationals

Bike: 2020 Husqvarna FC250

Race Club: Future West Moto and Triple Crown Series

Classes: Ladies and 250 Junior

This week, we feature grade 11 student and racer Kaylie Kayer from Savona, BC. | Kayer photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My dad got me my first bike when I was 3 years old. I did a few off-road races when I was younger and tried my first motocross race in 2016 and have since been racing motocross and love it!

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy?

When I’m not riding I like to go mountain biking, hunting, fishing, boating, camping, working out and hanging out with family and friends. I also spend a lot of time working on my own bike and my sister’s, like cleaning and changing air filters, changing oil and tightening chains.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

I think male racers can be physically stronger in some areas of the track. For me, the rollers section of the track can be tough so I find the guys will pass me in that area.

Kaylie’s favourite track is Wild Rose MX in Calgary and her favourite rider is Eli Tomac. | Kayer photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

My favourite rider is Eli Tomac. I really like his riding style and how he never gives up. Even when he has a bad start to the race he can put his head down and charge hard to make a comeback, and once he gets into a good flow he is consistent and no one can stop him.

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is Wild Rose MX in Calgary. It’s got a good flow and big jumps.

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

My favourite event is definitely the WestCan. I love getting to race 3 days in a row and it’s super fun! I also never want to miss The Big Kahuna off-road race in Kamloops. It’s a super fun, fast and rough race that includes the motocross track, a grass track, trails and a little endurocross.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My dad is my biggest inspiration and hero! He always works hard at everything he does, and is positive all the time.

Kaylie took the win in the Future West Moto Ladies class in 2019 and 2020. | Kayer photo

Tell us about your 2019 race season and how your 2020 season has been.

The 2019 season was amazing! I came into 2019 with a broken wrist and started off the race season trying to get over my fear of being close to other riders and jumping, but once I got over it the year went amazing.

My first race of the year was The Big Kahuna in Kamloops and I finished 1st in the Ladies Amateur class. It was so fun racing with all the other classes at the same time!

The Future West Series started shortly after and it was a great year with lots of competition and I finished 1st in Ladies for the year.

2019 was the first year I raced WMX West Nationals. My mom, grandma, sister and I packed up and went to Calgary for the first round and after getting a 10th and 13th in my motos we decided to go to all the western rounds. It was definitely a huge learning experience and after finishing 9th overall I’m excited to do it again soon!

My 2020 season was really good! I spent the spring training at the track, trail riding and building my strength in a fitness class to help my riding. I did riding schools with Brock Leitner who helped me improve my riding. It was super exciting when Future West was able to put together a little series to go racing. I was able to win the Ladies championship for the series and enjoyed racing the 250 Junior class, finishing the year off with 13th overall for the series.

I am so happy with how much my riding has improved this year and I’m gonna keep trying to improve and get faster by riding lots and training for 2021. I can’t wait for the outdoors series to begin next year!

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

I don’t really have any rituals. I make sure to drink lots of water and pedialyte starting a couple days before racing.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishments are racing Nationals for the first time and getting a national number and winning the BC Ladies Championship two years in a row!

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

To always have fun no matter what, even if you crash, have a bad start, or just have an off day riding. I always just try to have fun and take whatever has happened and turn it into motivation for the next time I ride or race.

Watch for Kaylie at the WMX Nationals in 2021. | Kayer photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I’d love to get the National Woman’s Championship, go to TransCan in Walton, Ontario, and I’d love to go down to the States to race the Desert 100 and try to qualify for Loretta Lynn’s.

Who would you like to thank?

My parents and family for always supporting me! My amazing sponsors: Rivercity Cycle, Husqvarna Canada, Ride Industries, Sky Racing suspension, Goodlife Meats, Shot Race Gear, Spy Optic, Michelin Tires and Acceleration Kozoris. Brock Leitner for the awesome riding schools!