Out of the Blue | Mia Barrett | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Name: Mia Barrett

Date of Birth: February 17, 2003

Hometown: Brampton, Ontario

School/Grade: St. Edmund Campion Secondary School, Grade 12

Race Number: 971

Bike: Yamaha YZ 125

Race Club: AMO, OCMC, Triple Crown Series

Classes: Ladies A

This week, we feature #971 Mia Barrett from Brampton, Ontario. | Juli Butler photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

My dad had his own history of racing, so when I was 6 he bought me my own bike, and I’ve just gone from there.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy?

When I’m not riding, I love to draw and paint, work out, play with my animals, or spend time with my close friends. I also like to get out of the house sometimes and go for a walk or a drive.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

In any sport, I feel females face different obstacles. In motocross specifically, I feel like the women don’t get as much recognition or respect. Although we’ve definitely come a long way.

Mia has moved up to the big bikes, going forward. | Bigwave photo

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

My all time favourite rider is Chad Reed. I can’t actually think of a specific reason why, I’ve just always really liked him from a young age.

What is your favourite track and why?

I can be really indecisive, but if I had to choose, I would say Walton is my favourite track. I love the dirt and the way the track flows.

What event do you look forward to most every year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

The event that I look forward to every year is TransCan. There’s always a great atmosphere, and of course, amazing racing to watch.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

I would say my biggest inspiration is my dad. He always tells me that the most important thing about racing is that I’m having fun. I have the tendency to be too hard on myself sometimes, especially the past couple years since I haven’t really been where I would like to be with racing. He always reminds me that I’m doing great and I’m on my own journey.

Do you have an pre-moto rituals?

My pre-moto ritual usually consists of some basic stretching and then I like to hop and jump around for a few minutes to warm up.

Tell us about your 2020 race season and your plans for 2021.

My 2020 race season was mostly a learning year. I moved up to the big bike, so I was trying to get comfortable on it and have fun in the process.

For 2021, if everything goes well with COVID, I’ll be racing AMO and the women’s nationals with the Triple Crown Series.

Watch for Mia at the WMX Nationals in 2021 and beyond. | Juli Butler photo

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishments to date are placing 3rd in Girls (9-16) at TransCan this year and it may seem small, but placing 10th in one of the WMX motos was significant to me. Getting out there and racing in general is a big accomplishment in itself.

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/ off-road has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson that motocross and off-road racing has taught me so far is that I’m progressing at my own pace, and that’s perfectly fine, whether that be quick or even if it’s taking a while.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I’m not completely sure where I see myself. I hope to still be involved in this sport in some way, hopefully racing. I’ll probably be finishing up university or college in that time.

Who would you like to thank?

First, I would like to thank Jensen for giving me the opportunity to do this, and of course my dad, Dawn McClintock, FXR, James Gourlay from Gourlay Perfomance Products, Trevor Mckee and Mckee Sport and Garden, MD Distributions, Forma boots, 100 Percent, Mika Metals, and D&D moto.