Out of the Blue | Payton Bruvold | Presented by Schrader’s

By Jensen Amyotte

Presented by Schrader’s

Name: Payton Bruvold

Date of Birth: June 18, 2004

Hometown: Langley, BC

School/grade: Grade 11 (online schooling)

Race Number: 84

Bike: 2019 KX 250f

Race Club: Future West Moto, Lower Mainland Motocross Club

Classes: Ladies

This week, we feature #84 Payton Bruvold from Langley, BC. | Julie Bruvold photo

Who got you into the sport of motocross?

I’ve been riding dirt bikes since I was 7, but I always enjoyed going to watch my brother’s races. 4 years later I started racing as well.

When not on a dirt bike how do you keep yourself busy?

I spend a lot of my time working on schoolwork, training in the gym and playing rugby. I’ve recently started mountain biking and I now ride 32k 5 days a week to keep in shape.

As a racer, are there any obstacles you feel a female racer has to deal with that maybe a male racer does not?

It takes a lot of hard work to match the strength and endurance of a male. Men tend to naturally be stronger and more aggressive than women.

Who is your all-time favourite rider?

I don’t really have a favourite racer but my grandpa is definitely someone I look up to. He is 74 years old and still gets out to ride all the time. He is insanely talented and I think it’s so cool to be able to ride with him!

Payton’s favourite track is Blackwater MX in Prince George, BC. | Julie Bruvold photo

What is your favourite track and why?

My favourite track is Blackwater MX track in Prince George, BC. I especially like the sand uphill start. Last year at the women’s pro nationals I was top 3 to the holeshot every time and sat in the top 10 one race until a bad crash.

What event do you look forward to each year? One you don’t ever want to miss?

I hope to next year race Walton and the rest of the Eastern nationals. I always like to race the Westcan in Kamloops, BC.

Who has been your biggest inspiration/hero on and off the track?

My mom has definitely been a huge inspiration for me as she is so supportive of my siblings and me. She’s never missed a race and is always at the gate with me. She always does whatever it takes to get us to the races and keep all of us happy.

Do you have any pre-moto rituals?

Yes, my mom has a saying she says to me just before the 30-second board goes up. If she says it wrong or at the wrong time I get a weird feeling when I’m racing. My brother and I are the same way.

Payton currently leads the points in the Ladies and Open Beginner classes at the 2020 FWM Canadian AX Championships. | Bigwave photo

Tell us about your 2019 race season and how your 2020 season has been so far.

My 2019 race season didn’t go too well because of bike problems and persistent crashing. Due to COVID-19 I wasn’t able to get much riding time in to prepare for the 2020 outdoor season. Months prior to the first round of the Future West Moto outdoor season, I was training every day by running and cycling. I ended up having a couple top 5 results every weekend.

My Arenacross season is going really well. I currently have the points lead in Ladies and Open Beginner.

What are your biggest accomplishments to date?

My biggest accomplishment would be racing the Canadian Women’s pro nationals last year at the age of 14. I made a lot of mistakes and had a lot of crashes because I let my nerves get to me. Racing this series was a huge learning experience for me and hope to attend next year!

What is the biggest lesson that motocross racing/offroad has taught you so far?

The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that dedication and hard work will always pay off if you stick with it.

Watch for Payton at the 2021 Canadian WMX Nationals. | Morgan Bruvold photo

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

Within the next 5 years I plan to graduate high school, study Paramedicine and Health Sciences at Justice Institute of BC and participate in voluntary search and rescue. I hope to keep up with my training and consistently improve my racing. I also hope to achieve national numbers each year at the Canadian Women’s Pro Nationals

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank all of my sponsors: Troy and Sandra Smith from Maple Ridge Motorsports, Maplewood Contracting, Dunlop tires, Atlas brace, mobius, Suspension Werx, and Aektiv. I would like to thank my dad for maintaining my bike, and my mom for keeping me organized and travelling long hours to get me to all of my races. I would like to thank Kawasaki Canada for providing great bikes and my extended moto family for always offering their help and advice.