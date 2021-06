Video | Tanner Ward and Ryder McNabb | Walton Raceway Pre-Season

Video | Tanner Ward and Ryder McNabb | Walton Raceway Pre-Season

By Billy Rainford

GDR Honda Fox Racing teammates #18 Tanner Ward and #164 Ryder McNabb at Walton Raceway for some opening day motocross practice on the track that will host a couple rounds of the 2021 Canadian Triple Crown Series Motocross and Supercross Nationals.