Podcast | Casey Keast Talks about Arlington SX #1 | Fox Racing Canada

By Billy Rainford

#300 Casey Keast fromKelowna, BC raced his first-ever Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, March 13, 2021.

We caught up with him the following day to talk about the racing as well as the crazy things leading up to the race that almost kept them from being on the line at all!

