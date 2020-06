Podcast | Derek Schuster Interview

By Billy Rainford

For those of you who’d rather just listen to a podcast, here’s the audio stripped from our Zoom video interview with Gopher Dunes and GDR Honda Fox Racing owner, Derek Schuster.

iTunes:

http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/soundcloud:users:229321022/sounds.rss

Stitcher:

https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/direct-motocross/e/72097254?autoplay=true

