Podcast | Guillaume St Cyr Talks about SX Round 3 in Houston

By Billy Rainford

#551 Guillaume St Cyr from Quebec talks about how round 3 of the 2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross series went for him in Houston, Texas.

We caught up with him as he was driving through Louisiana on his way back to train at Club MX in South Carolina.

(He was talking using hands free in his truck, so there is a bit of an echo)

SoundCloud:

iTunes:

https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/guillaume-st-cyr-talks-about-round-3-supercross-in/id1499153886?i=1000506411783

Stitcher:

https://www.stitcher.com/show/direct-motocross/episode/guillaume-st-cyr-talks-about-round-3-of-supercross-in-houston-81069910

