2022 RCSX | Canadian Results

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Leatt

Here’s a look at how our Canadians did at the 2022 Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) at Daytona International Speedway.

#68 Colby Beaulieu YAM

Shediac, New Brunswick

Coda Consultants Ltd, Coda Industriel Ltd, Coda Parts and Services LLC, Byron Powersport, Moto X Compound

Class   Number   Brand   Heat         Main Finish     
 450 B Limited   #68  YAM   17th         15th     
 250 B Limited   #68  YAM   11th         21st     
 Schoolboy 2 (12-17)   #68  YAM   20th         20th 

#186 Justin Parnell HSK

Ennismore, Ontario

St Onge Recreation

Class   Number   Brand   Heat         Main Finish     
 Junior (25+)   #186  HSK   12th         17th     
 Vet (30+)   #186  HSK   19th         16th 

#161 Justin Burge GasGas

Salt Springs, Nova Scotia

Callus Moto, Cobequid Mountain Sports, RMSenergy, Leatt, Seco

Class   Number   Brand   Heat         Main Finish     
 250 C   #161  GAS   2nd         4th     
 250 C Limited   #161  GAS   5th         3rd     
 250 C Jr. (12-17)   #161  GAS   3rd         3rd 