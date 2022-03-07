2022 RCSX | Canadian Results

2022 RCSX | Canadian Results

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Leatt

Here’s a look at how our Canadians did at the 2022 Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) at Daytona International Speedway.

#68 Colby Beaulieu YAM

Shediac, New Brunswick

Coda Consultants Ltd, Coda Industriel Ltd, Coda Parts and Services LLC, Byron Powersport, Moto X Compound

Class Number Brand Heat Main Finish 450 B Limited #68 YAM 17th 15th 250 B Limited #68 YAM 11th 21st Schoolboy 2 (12-17) #68 YAM 20th 20th

#186 Justin Parnell HSK

Ennismore, Ontario

St Onge Recreation

Class Number Brand Heat Main Finish Junior (25+) #186 HSK 12th 17th Vet (30+) #186 HSK 19th 16th

#161 Justin Burge GasGas

Salt Springs, Nova Scotia

Callus Moto, Cobequid Mountain Sports, RMSenergy, Leatt, Seco