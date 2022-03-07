2022 RCSX | Canadian Results
By Billy Rainford
Here’s a look at how our Canadians did at the 2022 Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) at Daytona International Speedway.
#68 Colby Beaulieu YAM
Shediac, New Brunswick
Coda Consultants Ltd, Coda Industriel Ltd, Coda Parts and Services LLC, Byron Powersport, Moto X Compound
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Heat
|Main Finish
|450 B Limited
|#68
|YAM
|17th
|15th
|250 B Limited
|#68
|YAM
|11th
|21st
|Schoolboy 2 (12-17)
|#68
|YAM
|20th
|20th
#186 Justin Parnell HSK
Ennismore, Ontario
St Onge Recreation
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Heat
|Main Finish
|Junior (25+)
|#186
|HSK
|12th
|17th
|Vet (30+)
|#186
|HSK
|19th
|16th
#161 Justin Burge GasGas
Salt Springs, Nova Scotia
Callus Moto, Cobequid Mountain Sports, RMSenergy, Leatt, Seco
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Heat
|Main Finish
|250 C
|#161
|GAS
|2nd
|4th
|250 C Limited
|#161
|GAS
|5th
|3rd
|250 C Jr. (12-17)
|#161
|GAS
|3rd
|3rd
