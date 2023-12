PODCAST | Steve Simms Talks about His Move to WLTN Kawasaki and Much More

PODCAST | Steve Simms Talks about His Move to WLTN Kawasaki and Much More

By Billy Rainford

We talk to Steve Simms about his recent signing to manage the WLTN Kawasaki motocross team starting in the 2024 season of the Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals.

Thursday, December 14, 2023.

Photo Credit: Kowalchuk Photos

Apple Podcasts

Find it wherever you get your podcasts.