Podcast | Tanner Ward Talks about Racing 2021 Hangtown MX

By Billy Rainford

#484 Tanner Ward headed to California to race the final round of the 2021 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championships at Hangtown MX in Sacramento. It was his first-ever appearance in an AMA National.

He and his mechanic, Tanner Brooks, drove straight there and were driving straight home in Tanner’s van. They were somewhere in Wyoming when we spoke.

Lead photo by Jeff Ward.

