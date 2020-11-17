Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Announces 3-Rider Line-up for 2021 SX and MX

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Announces 3-Rider Line-up for 2021 SX and MX

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing announce their three-rider line-up for the 2021 AMA SX & MX championships.

Representing Red Bull KTM in the 450SX/MX class, Marvin Musquin is once again joined by Cooper Webb onboard their KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION machines.

For the first time since 2015, the team bring their 250cc effort back in house and welcome five-time Loretta Lynn’s AMA National Champion Maximus Vohland, who will ride the KTM 250 SX-F in both the Supercross and Pro Motocross series.

The 2021 AMA Supercross Championship is set to kick off on Saturday, January 16 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Photos: @align.with.us

.