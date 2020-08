Rig Tours | #208 Logan Leitzel | Presented by Race Tech

Rig Tours | #208 Logan Leitzel | Presented by Race Tech

By Billy Rainford

#208 Logan Leitzel from Pennsylvania shows us around the pick-up and cargo trailer that he’s been calling home during the 2020 Rockstar Triple Crown Tour Canadian Motocross Nationals Round 4 at Sand Del Lee.

Presented by Race Tech.

Friday, August 28, 2020.