Throwback Thursday | 2012 Allison Farm

By Billy Rainford

Check out a few photos from @allisonbrothersfarming in #alberta back in 2012.

Some of the greatest memories of travelling across the country following the circus are from our mid-week stays with the Allison Family.

And yes, Parker, I have the bull photos and video clips from my surprise trip to the vet…

#239 Ros Johnson.

#25 Nicky Beatty.

#734 Tyler Rayner.

#367 Willy Shatrau.

#20 Jared Allison.

#1W Denaye Arnett,