Titles and Podiums for Canadians at Millcreek MX Summer Classic

By Billy Rainford

#43 Noah Viney is from Ottawa, ON but now calls Southern California home and #95 Evan Stewart is from Holland Landing, ON. Both were competing at Millcreek MX over the weekend.

#43 Noah Viney:

Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 15) Mini Sr 1 (12-14)   #43  KTM     1st   2nd   2nd     
 16) Mini Sr 2 (13-15)   #43  KTM     2nd   1st   1st     
 18) Supermini 2 (13-16)   #43  KTM     3rd   2nd   2nd 

#95 Evan Stewart:

 Class   Number   Brand     Moto 1   Moto 2   Class Finish     
 17) Supermini 1 (12-15)   #95  HQV     3rd   DNF   9th     
 18) Supermini 2 (13-16)   #95  HQV     2nd   3rd   3rd     
 19) Schoolboy 1 (12-16)B/C   #95/  HQV     6th   DNS   6th

Full results HERE.