Titles and Podiums for Canadians at Millcreek MX Summer Classic
By Billy Rainford
#43 Noah Viney is from Ottawa, ON but now calls Southern California home and #95 Evan Stewart is from Holland Landing, ON. Both were competing at Millcreek MX over the weekend.
#43 Noah Viney:
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|15) Mini Sr 1 (12-14)
|#43
|KTM
|1st
|2nd
|2nd
|16) Mini Sr 2 (13-15)
|#43
|KTM
|2nd
|1st
|1st
|18) Supermini 2 (13-16)
|#43
|KTM
|3rd
|2nd
|2nd
#95 Evan Stewart:
|Class
|Number
|Brand
|Moto 1
|Moto 2
|Class Finish
|17) Supermini 1 (12-15)
|#95
|HQV
|3rd
|DNF
|9th
|18) Supermini 2 (13-16)
|#95
|HQV
|2nd
|3rd
|3rd
|19) Schoolboy 1 (12-16)B/C
|#95/
|HQV
|6th
|DNS
|6th
Full results HERE.