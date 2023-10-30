Tyler Gibbs Ready for GT Arenacross | CREO Team Photos

Tyler Gibbs Ready for GT Arenacross | CREO Team Photos

By Billy Rainford

#22 Tyler Gibbs from Mission, BC is set to begin his 2023-24 season with CREO KTM team to race the General Tire Arenacross series that starts November 3-4 for Rounds 1 and 2 at Storemont Vail Events Center in Topeka, Kansas.

GT Arenacross Schedule:

Rounds 1-2: November 2-3 Topeka, KS

Rounds 3-4: December 1-2 Enid, OK

Rounds 5-6: December 9-10 Lebanon, MO

Rounds 7-8: January 5-6 Lincoln,. NE

Rounds 9-10: January 12-13 Dallas, TX

Rounds 11-12: January 19-20 Kansas City, MO

Rounds 13-14: January 26-27 Wichita, KS

Rounds 15-16: February 2-3 Springfield, MO

We got to know Team Owner Jeff Crutcher last year when he had Guillaume St Cyr riding for him for a few rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

This deal will also see Tyler race the eastern swing of the AMA Supercross series.

The team:

#26 Jorgen Talviku – 26

#23 Dawson Kaub – 23

#22 Tyler Gibbs – 22

Marek Kunnapas – Mechanic

Jeff Crutcher – Principal

Jorgen Talviku is from Estonia and represented his country at the 2023 Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France.

Dawson Kaub spent time at Viney Ranch in Murrieta last year and we got to know him there.

Here are a few shots of Tyler:

Tyler Gibbs with Jeff Crutcher.

Good luck, team.