Video | #208 Logan Leitzel Fills In on Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha Team for SX

By Billy Rainford

#208 Logan Leitzel from Pennsylvania will fill in for the injured Phil Nicoletti and Sam Gaynor on the Rockstar OTSFF Yamaha for the Supercross portion of the 2020 Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Tour SX Series at Gopher Dunes. We grabbed him on his first day of testing. Tuesday, September 15, 2020.