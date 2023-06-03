Bigwave’s Walk and Talk | Round 1 Edmonton | Pre-Race
By Billy Rainford
Bigwave (Yes, me) wanders around the track and the pits the day before Round 1 of the 2023 Canadian Triple Crown Series MX Nationals at RAD Torque Raceway in Edmonton, Alberta.
We check out the hybrid track and talk to a whole bunch of racers and team members Friday afternoon.
NB: The track has changed a lot since this video was done on Friday afternoon.
Podcast available too wherever you get your podcasts.
No comments!
There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.