Video | GDR Fox Honda Team 2021 – The War for 4

In another year of challenging times, GDR put forth efforts to chase their 4th straight Canadian National Motocross Championship.

Team Owner, Derek Schuster balances running his race facility, Gopher Dunes along with one of Canada’s premier racing teams, Honda Canada GDR Fox Racing.

The War for Four follows Dylan Wright chasing a second 450 premier championship in a row, the struggles along the way and the strength it takes to make it happen. Teammates Tanner Ward and Ryder McNabb fight all season long to keep the championship alive in the 250 class.