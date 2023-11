Video Interview | Brennan Schofield at the 2023 Mini O’s

Video Interview | Brennan Schofield at the 2023 Mini O’s

By Billy Rainford

We bumped into Canadian Brennan Schofield from Falmouth, NS at the 2023 Mini O’s at Gatorback in Florida. He’s coming back from a concussion and was helping out #62 Klark Robbins. Here’s what he had to say about his recovery and the future.