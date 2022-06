Video | Noah Viney Dicing with Eli Tomac in Cortez, Colorado

Video | Noah Viney Dicing with Eli Tomac in Cortez, Colorado

By Billy Rainford

Noah Viney is getting the opportunity of a lifetime this summer. He’s training with none other than Eli Tomac at his facility in Cortez, Colorado! Next on Noah’s race list is Mammoth Mountain MX next week. He’ll then return to Cortez where he’ll continue training for Loretta Lynn‘s.