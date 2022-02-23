Video | Ryan Dungey Stryder Build and $60,000 Donation to St Jude’s

Video | Ryan Dungey Stryder Build and $60,000 Donation to St Jude’s

Monster Energy Supercross played host to the Ryan Dungey Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, All Kids Bike and St. Paul Public Schools at Round 7 of the 2022 Championship series this past weekend. On Friday, February 18 representatives from the Ryan Dungey Foundation, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, All Kids Bike, and Monster Energy Supercross built 50 bikes for the kids of St. Paul Public Schools and four-time Supercross champion Ryan Dungey personally delivered them to the students of Benjamin E. Mays IB World School and St. Anthony Park Elementary School.

In addition to these efforts, the Ryan Dungey Foundation presented a $60,000 donation to the children of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a cause that has been close to Ryan’s heart throughout his career.