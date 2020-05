Video | Simon Homans and JSR Talk about the Greatest Moto of All Time

By Billy Rainford

Presented by Yamaha Motor Canada

We sit down for a Zoom video interview with Simon Homans and JSR to talk about what many consider to be the greatest moto in Canadian racing history.

It was moto 2 at Sand Del Lee in Ottawa, Ontario, back in 2007 and it was definitely one for the books. It was fun talking to two of the main competitors from that epic battle.

